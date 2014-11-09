Preview: 76ers at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are off to the quickest start in franchise history, and the Philadelphia 76ers don’t appear to be a threat to slow them down. The Raptors host the winless 76ers on Sunday, and they’ve won four straight in the series, matching their longest winning streak against Philadelphia. Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry, who averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 assists against the Sixers last season, is coming off his sixth career double-double in Friday’s 103-84 win over Washington.

The Raptors have won three straight since their lone setback against Miami, getting them to five wins faster than any team in club history and putting them alone atop the Eastern Conference standings. “Every new thing we accomplish definitely means a lot because we’re leaving that mark forever,” Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan told reporters. “Nobody can take that away.” The 76ers are the last remaining winless team in the East and one of only two in the league along with the Los Angeles Lakers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Philadelphia, Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-6): Things have gone from very bad to much worse for Philadelphia thanks to injuries to star point guard Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder), rookie center Joel Embiid (foot) and power forward Nerlens Noel (ankle), among others. The short-handed lineup has left third-year guard Tony Wroten (22.5 points, seven assists) carrying the load for the offensive, and he has topped 20 points in five of six games including four straight. Although they haven’t broken through yet, the Sixers have been close the past two games, losing to Orlando on a buzzer-beater Wednesday and falling to Chicago 118-115 on Friday.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (5-1): Toronto has been one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league in large part because of outstanding guard play from DeRozan (22.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and Lowry (18.5 points, six assists, 4.8 rebounds). The backcourt play is also the key to Toronto’s average of 9.3 turnovers, the lowest in the league. Power forward Amir Johnson is nursing an ankle injury, but the Raptors have some depth inside with Jonas Valanciunas (11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Patrick Patterson, James Johnson and Tyler Hansbrough all capable of giving the team quality minutes in the post.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. With a win, Toronto would be 4-0 at home for the first time since winning its first five home games of the 2003-04 season.

2. Philadelphia’s 0-6 start is its worst since the 1972-73 team lost a franchise-record 15 straight to start the season.

3. Toronto has won 30 consecutive games when leading after three quarters.

PREDICTION: Raptors 107, 76ers 95