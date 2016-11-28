Preview: 76ers at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors return from a lengthy road trip to begin their longest homestand of the season Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors, who will play six in a row at Air Canada Centre, capped a 3-2 trip with a 105-99 win at Milwaukee on Friday, riding another quality performance from DeMar DeRozan (26 points).

Kyle Lowry and DeMarre Carroll hit four 3-pointers apiece as Toronto made a season-high 14 just one game after burying 12 in a win at Houston. "We aren't forcing anything," DeRozan told reporters. "We have guys who can penetrate and kick, and guys who can make wide-open shots." The 76ers, who have lost 12 straight in the series, will have had some recent practice in trying to defend the long-range shot as Cleveland made 40 attempts in its 112-108 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss but is scheduled to sit this one out as he continues to rest on the second night of back-to-back sets.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), Sportsnet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-13): Jahlil Okafor figures to get another start with Embiid out of action and can try to build off a productive performance versus Cleveland (14 points, nine rebounds in 23 minutes). Philadelphia hopes to get point guard Jerryd Bayless back after he missed Sunday's loss due to a wrist injury. The veteran, who hit a career-high 43.7 percent of his 3-pointers a season ago for Milwaukee, has been limited to just three games but figures to eventually add another perimeter threat to a team that hit 15-of-34 from beyond the arc on Sunday.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (10-6): Carroll's first season in Toronto was marred by injury and he started slow in 2016-17, but the Missouri product has received a few games off lately, and it seems to have paid off. He is averaging 15.5 points while making 10-of-23 3-pointers over his last four games after scoring 14 against Milwaukee. DeRozan begins the homestand approaching a pair of milestones, as he will become the franchise's all-time leader in games played if he appears in all six contests and needs 81 points to reach 10,000 for his career.

1. Toronto has captured seven in a row at home against Philadelphia.

2. Sixers SG Nik Stauskas has made at least two 3-pointers in seven straight games.

3. DeRozan has gone four straight games without hitting the 30-point mark after scoring at least that many in 10 of his first 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 110, 76ers 97