Preview: 76ers at Raptors

DeMar DeRozan is heating up just as the season is winding down. The Raptors' star aims for another strong performance Sunday against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will try to post a rare win north of the border.

The Raptors have won seven of eight behind the dominant play of DeRozan, who is tied for the franchise record with 30 games of at least 30 points this season. The USC product registered 40 on Friday against Indiana, helping Toronto post a 111-100 victory while notching at least 40 points for the seventh time. DeRozan's last six games have included performances of 36, 40, 40 and 42 points as his career-high scoring average now sits at 27.4 for the season. The 76ers have lost five of seven and have dropped two of three against the Raptors this season, not to mention eight consecutive meetings in Toronto.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportsNet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (28-48): Philadelphia was trounced by Cleveland, 122-105, on Friday as the team dressed only nine players and lost despite 19 points apiece from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Richaun Holmes. Dario Saric only shot 3-of-12 from the field and has failed to reach 30 percent shooting in three of his last four outings. Of course Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are out for the season, but the team also announced late last month that Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) and Robert Covington (knee) also will miss the remainder of the year.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (46-30): While DeRozan is the clear focus of the Raptors' offense - particularly with Kyle Lowry likely out until the playoffs - Jonas Valanciunas has notched 28 double-doubles, the latest coming in Friday's win. The 24-year-old center had 16 points and 17 rebounds versus Indiana and is averaging 15.7 points and 13.7 rebounds over the last three outings. Serge Ibaka (15 points, 12 rebounds) also had a double-double against the Pacers and has knocked down 11-of-17 3s over the last four contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Luwawu-Cabarrot has missed 13 of his 15 3-pointers over the last two games.

2. In the last three games, Raptors G Delon Wright has 13 assists and two turnovers.

3. In his last four games, Toronto PG Cory Joseph is averaging 7.3 assists.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, 76ers 100