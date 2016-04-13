After slow start, Raptors cruise past 76ers

TORONTO -- For the first half of the night, the Toronto Raptors appeared focused on the weekend when they’re set to host the Indiana Pacers to open the playoffs.

But the Raptors turned it on in the second half and cruised to a 122-98 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, they’re 12th straight win over the 76ers.

“It was a shaky second quarter but we bounced back in the third,” said Toronto head coach Dwane Casey.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and each Toronto starter scored in double figures as the Raptors (55-26) as Toronto won its third straight.

All told, seven Raptors hit double digits on the score sheet as Toronto handed Philadelphia (10-71) its 15th straight road loss.

It was a game of streaks, with the teams alternating late-quarter scoring runs before the Raptors overcame an eight-point Philadelphia lead with a 32-13 third quarter to turn it into a laugher.

“It was a combination of their defense and our lack of execution,” said Philadelphia forward Nik Stauskus, who finished with 13 points. “It’s kind of the story of our season where we play well for a few quarters, we’re up and things are going well and then teams start to turn it up a notch on us and go on a run and put the game away.”

Trailing 67-59 with 8:46 to go in the third, the Raptors turned it on, outrunning and outgunning the 76ers. Toronto shot 12-for-28 from the field in the period, making eight more shots and attempting 10 more than Philadelphia, which went just 4-for-18 from the field in the quarter.

“I thought we played a good first half, we shared the ball, we made 11 3s, we guarded quite well,” said Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown. “But the last four minutes of the third period is when it ballooned out but we give them credit.”

Philadelphia’s Robert Covington led all scorers with 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Ish Smith added 18 points, and Nerlens Noel finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Norman Powell had 18 points for the Raptors, Terrence Ross added 17 and Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Toronto’s balanced attacked included eight points, six rebounds and two assists for DeMarre Carroll, who played 20:42 in his first appearance before the home crowd after missing 41 games following right knee surgery.

“The main thing with him is getting his conditioning and game speed,” said Casey. “We’ll see how his body reacts to the work tonight...but he did a good job.”

Philadelphia took a 61-55 lead into halftime, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the final 4:56 by outscoring the Raptors 22-6.

The 76ers hit seven of 12 3-point attempts in the second quarter, led by Covington, who went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the frame to total a game-high 16 points at halftime.

Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan said while it’s great to reach 55 wins in a franchise-best season, the focus after tomorrow’s finale in Brooklyn will be the first-round of the playoffs, where the Raptors were swept by Washington last year.

“This is where it starts,” DeRozan said. “It’s not the end of the season, it’s the start of a new one and that’s how we’ve got to approach it.”

NOTES: Philadelphia F Jerami Grant is one of five players in the NBA with at least 120 blocks, 130 assists (132) and 50 steals (53) this season, according to Basketball-Reference. The other four players are Atlanta’s Al Horford, Brooklyn’s Brook Lopez, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns. ... The 76ers came into Tuesday’s game tied for third in the NBA blocks this season, averaging 6.0 per game along with Atlanta and Oklahoma City and trailing only Miami (6.5) and Golden State (6.1). ... Toronto rookie F Norman Powell made his 23rd start of the season, the most by any player selected in the second-round of the 2015 draft. ... Raptors G DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 27 points against the New York Knicks on Sunday to pass Vince Carter (9,420) for second on the team’s all-time scoring list. He trails only Chris Bosh (10,275).