Raptors rout 76ers 122-95

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan is the big scorer for Toronto this season, but the Raptors proved Monday night that they can win when he is not leading the way.

The Raptors received double-digit scoring from six players, led by 24 points and eight assists from Kyle Lowry and 22 points off the bench from Terrence Ross, in a 122-95 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeRozan, who entered the game averaging 30 points a game, was held to 14 points.

"Teams are sending extra bodies to (DeRozan)," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "They stay a little longer on the pin-downs. They are more like what we call Floppy X and trapping in the pin-downs, staying with him longer so it's almost a must that he passes the ball. He's doing a good job of finding the open man."

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said, "I thought we did a really good job on DeMar DeRozan. I think that was obviously a major part of our game plan. He ended up with 14 points and not really a great percentage (4 of 13 from the field) but he did a good job of finding his teammates and, more importantly, his teammates really stepped up. We caught a team that was waiting for us, and they're a very, very good team and they played like it."

Toronto beat Philadelphia for the 13th consecutive meeting. The last time the 76ers defeated the Raptors was Jan. 12, 2013, in overtime.

The Raptors (11-6) were in control most of the way in winning their third straight, allowing the 76ers (4-14) a lead no bigger than three points early in a game in which there were eight lead changes and two ties.

Toronto led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. The lead swelled to 31 on a 3-pointer by Ross with 5:22 left in the game.

Jonas Valanciunas contributed 12 points and nabbed 11 rebounds for Toronto, Pascal Siakam chipped in with 11 points, and DeMarre Carroll had 10.

Robert Covington scored 20 points to lead the 76ers, who lost their fourth in a row.

Jahlil Okafor added 15 points, and Ersan Ilyasova, Nik Stauskas, Sergio Rodriguez and Richaun Holmes each had 11 for Philadelphia.

"We never want to lose by 30 points," Okafor said. "Kyle Lowry got them started, he hit a bunch of threes in the first quarter (4 of 4 in the first half), and they never really looked back. They're a really good team, they were in the Eastern Conference finals for a reason. We saw that tonight how good they are. Obviously, we could have played better. We've got four home games coming up, and we're going to do our best to protect the home court."

The Raptors are trying to improve their defense.

"We could have done better, but it's a start," Lowry said. "We protected home, did a good job on the defensive end that we needed to do against that team."

DeRozan said, "We did a little better, held them to under 100 points. We gave up a lot of threes though, (14)."

Patrick Patterson closed out the first quarter with two 3-pointers, including a 57-foot buzzer-beater, to give the Raptors a 33-26 lead.

DeRozan scored his first two points of the game on a jump shot with 3:05 to play in the first half to push the Raptors' advantage to 53-42.

DeRozan finished the first half with four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 12 points, were up 60-49 at the break.

Toronto led by 16 points when Lowry set up Valanciunas for a layup with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

The Sixers trimmed the lead to 14 with four minutes to play in the third quarter.

Carroll bumped the margin to 21 with 7:14 to play when he followed a steal and a layup with a 3-pointer.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 22 points, had a 91-71 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

NOTES: Philadelphia C Joel Embiid did not make the trip to Toronto. His playing time is being restricted as part of his rehabilitation plan after he missed the past two seasons because of foot problems. Embiid had 22 points and nine rebounds Sunday in 25 minutes during the 76ers' 112-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ... Philadelphia G Jerryd Bayless (sore left wrist) missed his second straight game. He missed the first 13 games of the season with the wrist injury and then played the next three before sitting out Sunday. ... The Raptors swept the four-game series against the 76ers last season by an average margin of 18.3 points. ... The Raptors will play the second game of a six-game homestand Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. ... The 76ers return home Wednesday to play the Sacramento Kings.