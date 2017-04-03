Ibaka leads Raptors past 76ers

TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan does not have to be the Toronto Raptors' top scorer every night. It just seems that way.

There are times when the points fall for others, like Sunday night, when Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 24 points and six rebounds in a 113-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeRozan, who has scored 30 or more points in 30 games this season to equal the club record, scored 17 points against the 76ers and added nine assists, eight in the first half when he was 2-for-4 from the field and had six points.

"He is such a gifted scorer," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "He can play like he did in the first half when he had eight assists and was more of a facilitator and then he jumped into the game from a scoring perspective in the second half and he is just such an elite pull-up jump shooter."

"They were sending two bodies at him and he did a great job of finding people," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "Finding the seams in the pick and roll, skip passes against the press. ... That's the type of game he's going to see and if teams want to do that, that's a great sign for him to able to execute like that."

The Raptors shot 54.1 percent from the field as they took the season series from the 76ers 3-1.

Toronto (47-30) had a 10-point lead after three quarters and expanded it to 17 with less than four minutes left in the game. The 76ers cut the deficit to six in the final minute, but the Raptors were always in control.

"We just couldn't get over the hump," 76ers guard Nik Stauskas said. "We were trying to put on the press, we were just trying to slow them down a little bit, trying to get some turnovers and they showed why they're one of the best teams in the league. They were poised throughout the entire fourth quarter."

Jonas Valanciunas scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won two in a row and eight of their past nine games.

Toronto moved a game up on the Wizards in the race for third place in the Eastern Conference after Washington's loss at Golden State on Sunday night.

Jakob Poeltl added 12 points, and Norman Powell and DeMarre Carroll each chipped in with 10 for the Raptors.

"Yeah, it's fun," DeRozan said of his role on Sunday. "Sometimes people get so caught up in the scoring but I watch the game of basketball from the perspective of getting other guys involved as well. When I get a chance to exploit that and my teammates show it for me, it's great."

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points to lead the 76ers, who have lost three in a row. Dario Saric added 16, Stauskas 14, Gerald Henderson 12 and Alex Poythress 11 for Philadelphia (28-49).

T.J. McConnell added four points and had 11 assists for the 76ers, who committed 19 turnovers, four more than the Raptors.

Philadelphia led 29-28 after the first quarter with Luwawu-Cabarrot scoring 11 points. The Raptors led by 14 on two free throws by Ibaka with 1:01 to play in the first half and were ahead 59-49 at the intermission.

"The second period hurt us and the turnovers killed us," Brown said. "If you point to one thing, you go right to that statistic and you really don't have to mention too much more."

Ibaka's 15-foot jumper with 9:36 left in the third quarter restored Toronto's 14-point lead. The 76ers score the next 10 points to trim the lead to four.

DeRozan scored his first points of the second half when he drained a 16-footer to give Toronto a seven-point lead with 5:31 to play in the quarter.

"One time I passed (DeRozan) the ball and I told him to finish it and he passed it back to me," Ibaka said. "I asked him why he didn't finish it and he told me you are hot, so keep shooting. When you hear something like that from the best player on your team, it gives you a lot of confidence."

The Raptors led 86-76 after three quarters. Fred VanVleet scored five straight points in his first action of the game early in the fourth quarter and Toronto led by 12. Powell's dunk returned the lead to 14.

Powell completed a three-point play with a free throw to give Toronto a 17-point lead with 3:49 remaining.

NOTES: Toronto F PJ Tucker (sore left knee) did not play Sunday. ... Philadelphia signed F Alex Poythress on Sunday under the NBA's injury hardship exemption, which allows them to add a 16th player to their roster because they have at least four players who are out for two weeks after missing three games. Poythress, who played at Kentucky and was undrafted last year averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. ... The 76ers return home to play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. ... The Raptors play their next game Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.