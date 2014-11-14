Preview: 76ers at Rockets

On paper, it will be a mismatch of massive proportions when winless Philadelphia continues a four-game road trip at Houston on Friday. While the Rockets rested Thursday from a 113-101 victory over Minnesota in Mexico City the night before, the 76ers began the Texas Triangle portion of the trip with their worst loss in over 20 years, a 123-70 defeat that continued their worst start since 1972-73. Houston topped Philadelphia by 22 at home in March and had a 104-93 victory at the Sixers on Nov. 3.

James Harden scored 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds in that victory, which is part of an impressive beginning that has seen the Rockets record the top point differential (+11.1) in the NBA, compared to the Sixers’ league-worst mark (-17.9). Harden has topped the 20-point mark in seven of eight games and recorded 10 assists for the third time in the win over the Timberwolves. Philadelphia did have one positive development in the ugly setback in Dallas -- the third-worst loss in franchise history -- as reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams made his season debut after missing the first seven games following shoulder surgery.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Houston

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-8): Carter-Williams came off the bench against Dallas but ended up leading Philadelphia in minutes (30), points (19), shots (19), rebounds (eight), assists (five) and turnovers (six). After shaking off the rust he should soon return to the starting lineup to help bolster a unit that combined to go 8-for-29 from the floor in the blowout loss. Rookie forward Nerlens Noel also came off the bench after missing two games with an ankle injury but is expected to resume his starting role as well.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (7-1): Houston had three starters (Dwight Howard, Terrence Jones and Patrick Beverley) out in its lone loss against Golden State on Saturday, but Howard was able to return and be his dominant self against Minnesota with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jones is due back soon from a leg issue while Beverley is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Donatas Motiejunas and Isaiah Canaan continued to fill in for the two remaining injured starters on Wednesday, but combined for 13 points and six turnovers in 57 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets SG Jason Terry hit all three of his 3-point tries against Minnesota and is 18-of-33 from long distance this season.

2. Carter-Williams was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting in his one game against Houston in 2013-14.

3. Houston has defeated 17 straight Eastern Conference opponents at home.

PREDICTION: Rockets 111, 76ers 94