Harden's rocket start propels Houston

HOUSTON -- James Harden flirted with a third consecutive triple-double and the Houston Rockets raced past the Philadelphia 76ers 115-88 on Monday night at Toyota Center.

Harden produced 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in just 34 minutes for the Rockets (6-4), who led by as many as 29 points.

Houston reeled off 24 fast-break points, and when they weren't beating the 76ers (1-9) in transition, the trio of Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon and Harden were torching Philadelphia from deep.

Harden, Ariza and Gordon combined to shoot 13 of 26 from the 3-point line as Ariza finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Gordon chipped in 16 points.

The Rockets raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind an explosive period from Harden and maintained that deficit despite a modest 76ers rally in the second quarter.

76ers center Joel Embiid made his first road start of the season and posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow rookie Dario Saric chipped in 11 points as five 76ers scored in double figures. Philadelphia shot just 37.8 percent from the field.

Embiid carried the 76ers to a promising start, scoring seven of their first nine points, and Philadelphia later carved out a 12-7 lead behind a Saric 3-pointer. But when Embiid sat in deference to his minutes restriction, the Rockets darted ahead.

Harden scored 23 points in the first quarter, making 8 of 8 shots from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

With the Rockets leading 18-15 in the first quarter, Harden scored 17 consecutive points to extend the lead to 35-24. Ariza drained a 3 with 1.8 seconds left to give the Rockets a 12-point lead entering the second quarter.

From there, Houston answered every Philadelphia run with enough resistance to maintain a comfortable lead. The Rockets blew the game open in the third quarter, with Harden sparking a 14-3 run that pushed the advantage to 92-63 with 3:00 left.

76ers reserve center Jahlil Okafor scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting after producing a season-high 18 points on Saturday night against the Hawks.

NOTES: Rockets G Eric Gordon returned to the starting lineup, ending a three-game experiment with F Corey Brewer alongside G James Harden in the backcourt. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni sought a scoring boost with this second unit, the reason behind his moving Gordon out of the starting lineup. D'Antoni also believed that the slashing Brewer would help the starters maintain a hastened offensive pace. ... 76ers C Joel Embiid was back in the starting lineup after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back Saturday night in Atlanta. Embiid made his first road appearance of the season after starting six games, all in Philadelphia. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley is likely to return on Thursday night against the Trail Blazers. Houston plays the front end of a back-to-back in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. Beverley underwent left knee surgery during the preseason.