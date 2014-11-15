Rockets hold off 76ers

HOUSTON -- Rockets coach Kevin McHale was wary of the jetlag that sucked the life out of his team during a shootaround earlier Friday, and when the Rockets went through the motions later that night, his concerns were confirmed by their performance and the players in the locker room.

Rockets guard James Harden scored a game-high 35 points, including the winning layup with nine seconds left, as Houston staved off an upset with an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center.

Harden converted a driving layup off the high screen-and-roll, eluding 76ers center Henry Sims en route to the basket. Harden added six rebounds and seven assists while center Dwight Howard, who set the screen for Harden, totaled 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

The Rockets (8-1) played Wednesday night in Mexico City and didn’t return home until five the next morning. Their lethargy was apparent from the opening tip and their jetlag was legitimate for their opponent in Mexico, the Minnesota Timberwolves, lost by 48 points Friday night.

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Rockets

“We were not good,” McHale said. “Thank goodness James got to the line and attacked. Dwight picked up some stuff around the basket with some nice passes. We just had another 21-turnover game. It just felt hard out there and we could find any rhythm at all.”

The 76ers (0-9) received 19 points and eight assists from guard Tony Wroten and 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting from Sims, including a pair of timely jumpers that kept Philadelphia in contention down the stretch.

In his second game back from injury, guard Michael Carter-Williams added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. However, Carter-Williams committed five turnovers, including a critical one with a one-point lead and 16.9 seconds left, and missed eight of his 12 shots.

“I tried to drive and I went too far baseline,” Carter-Williams said. “I should’ve known better than that to drive to the corner. It was my mistake.”

Following an exchange of third-quarter runs -- Houston surged ahead with a 10-4 push only for the 76ers to answer with a 12-2 rally for a 68-61 lead -- the Rockets finally found some perimeter shooting in the fourth. Guard Jason Terry and forward Trevor Ariza drilled key 3-pointers, the latter giving the Rockets a 79-72 lead with 4:44 to play.

But the 76ers answered with a 15-5 run, capped by a Wroten pull-up 3 with 51 seconds left for an 87-84 lead. Carter-Williams later lost the ball out of bounds, Harden delivered Houston the lead, and Carter-Williams missed his subsequent pull-up jumper just prior to the final buzzer.

“Yes it was a better effort,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “The win is the thing that we didn’t get and what hurts the most. I think it’s a fantastic reflection of what they can be. I think it’s a tremendous sign of not feeling sorry for ourselves and then coming back with fight. Those are the things that you sort of leave the game with.”

On the heels of a 53-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, the 76ers made clear their intentions to not suffer a similar embarrassment. With Houston listless defensively Philadelphia shot 12-for-20 in the first quarter, scoring 16 points in the paint while also getting 3s from forward Brandon Davies and guard Hollis Thompson.

Keyed by a trio of Isaiah Canaan treys, the Rockets rallied from 13 down and pulled even at 38-38 on two Ariza free throws with 4:15 left in the half. Harden pushed the Rockets ahead at the line, but Thompson buried another 3 and the half ended in a 47-all deadlock. In the fourth, when the Rockets needed him yet again, Harden led the way to victory.

“That’s what I do. I get to the rim,” Harden said. “Sometimes I get my shot blocked, sometimes I‘m going to miss layups. That’s my game.”

NOTES: Philadelphia started Fs Luc Mbah a Moute and Brandon Davies, C Henry Sims and Gs Hollis Thompson and Tony Wroten, the 76ers’ sixth different lineup in nine games this season. ... 76ers G Michael Carter-Williams made his season debut Thursday night in Dallas, scoring 19 points on 19 shots from the field with eight rebounds, five assists and six turnovers. His poor body language during the 53-point loss to the Mavericks caught the eye of coach Brett Brown, who reinforced to Carter-Williams the need for him to display leadership. ... Rockets G James Harden ranks sixth in the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating (25.4) despite shooting just 38.7 percent from the field and 30.9 percent on 3-pointers. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley (strained left hamstring) and F Terrence Jones (right leg contusion) were both sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. Beverley is expected to return to the starting lineup before Jones returns.