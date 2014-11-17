Preview: 76ers at Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking for their first victory, and it could be tough to come by when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Philadelphia’s 0-9 start is its worst since the 1972-73 squad lost its first 15, and the 76ers let a late lead get away in Friday’s 88-87 loss to the Houston Rockets. Philadelphia has lost 10 straight visits to San Antonio and the last six overall meetings.

The Spurs suffered a 94-91 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday for their lone defeat during a four-game road trip. “We hung in there; we just ran out of juice a little bit,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. “A couple of guys were probably a little tired at the end of the road trip, but everybody goes through that.” Backup guard Manu Ginobili led the way with 21 points, but his tying 3-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-9): It certainly was a missed opportunity when Philadelphia lost to Houston as second-year point guard Michael Carter-Williams committed a turnover prior to the Rockets’ game-winning shot and then missed a jumper at the buzzer. “I think we played with a lot of heart, and that’s how we’re going to have to be to stay in games,” Carter-Williams told reporters. The 76ers are looking for more production from power forward Nerlens Noel, who is having trouble staying healthy but is now back from an ankle injury.

ABOUT THE SPURS (5-4): The loss to Sacramento prompted normally quiet small forward Kawhi Leonard to express his feelings over both the game and San Antonio’s slow nine-game start. “We could have stepped it up earlier and played with more intensity,” Leonard told reporters. “We have to play the whole 48 minutes.” Leonard wore a bandage over his left eye after getting clubbed in the face against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and requiring five stitches to close the wound.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers last won in San Antonio on Jan. 3, 2004.

2. San Antonio SG Marco Belinelli (groin) will miss his seventh straight game.

3. Carter-Williams is 7-for-31 from the field in two career contests against the Spurs.

PREDICTION: Spurs 102, 76ers 80