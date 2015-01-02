Preview: 76ers at Suns

The Phoenix Suns have lost back-to-back games after putting together a six-game winning streak but have the perfect opponent arriving in town to get back to the winning side of the ledger. The dreadful Philadelphia 76ers land in Phoenix with just four victories over the first two-plus months of the season and were routed by 40 points by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Suns lost 137-134 in overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s Eve.

Phoenix posted a 122-96 victory over the 76ers on Nov. 21 when eight players scored in double digits. The Suns had a chance to beat Oklahoma City in the extra session on Wednesday but Markieff Morris’ 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds to play bounced off the front rim. Philadelphia has lost three straight games – by an average of 26 points – since posting a road win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 23.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-26): Philadelphia committed 28 turnovers in the 126-86 loss to the Warriors as sloppy play from inexperienced players continue to haunt the 76ers. Especially murky was the opening quarter when Philadelphia committed a whopping 11 turnovers, which led to 18 Golden State points. “I think you have to stay grounded and be reminded that it’s all about the process,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. “It’s hard to say that when you just lost the way that we just did, I get that. But there are some things you walk away and you can learn from.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (18-16): Phoenix had six players score in double figures against Oklahoma City with guard Eric Bledsoe leading the way with 29 points and Morris putting in 25 while guard Goran Dragic chipped in 21. Bledsoe has put together three consecutive 20-point outings – averaging 24 during the stretch – and Dragic has 20 or more in four of his last five games, averaging 21.6 during the span. The Suns had 13 3-pointers against the Thunder with Morris making three and five other players knocking down two.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won four consecutive meetings against the 76ers and 31 of the past 44.

2. Suns PG Isaiah Thomas had just 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting over the past two contests.

3. Philadelphia has committed 17 or more turnovers in each of its last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Suns 122, 76ers 96