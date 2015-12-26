Preview: 76ers at Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers are 0-18 on the road this season and will try to avoid a 24th such loss dating back to last season when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Of course, winning at home has been an issue as well as Philadelphia enters the contest with 12 straight losses and a porous 1-30 record.

Phoenix is experiencing issues of its own with three straight losses and five in six games. Coach Jeff Hornacek has repeatedly bemoaned the defensive intensity, and the Suns rank 25th in points allowed (105.2) and last in opponents field-goal percentage (46.7). The 76ers are the lowest-scoring team in the NBA at 91.4 points, and Wednesday’s 113-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks marked just the eighth time all season that they reached 100 points. Rookie center Jahlil Okafor has been a bright spot with averages of 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds and he has five 20-point outings in December.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (1-30): Veteran forward Carl Landry made his season debut after undergoing offseason wrist surgery and the 32-year-old became the first player older than 25 to play in a game for Philadelphia this season. Landry contributed 10 points and 13 minutes and plans to be a good example-setter for the struggling young squad. “I think my experience will definitely help because I am a little bit multi-dimensional at my position,” Landry told reporters. “And if that’s not scoring, then hopefully playing defense, rebounding, taking charges and diving on the floor for 50-50 rebounds.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-19): Disgruntled power forward Markieff Morris was suspended for two games due to conduct detrimental to the team after tossing a towel at coach Jeff Hornacek after being removed in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game. Morris has been upset at the organization since twin brother Marcus was traded to Detroit in the offseason and he recently lost his starting job and has fallen out of favor. “He’s mad about not playing,” Hornacek said after the loss to Denver. “I look at the stat sheet, he’s a minus-13 in 12 minutes. So there, I took him out. ... He thinks he’s better than that. Well, show me.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won the past five meetings.

2. Philadelphia acquired PG Ish Smith from the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for two future second-round draft picks and waived G Tony Wroten.

3. Phoenix backup G Ronnie Price had career highs of 20 points and six 3-pointers in the loss to Denver on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Suns 115, 76ers 105