Suns 115, 76ers 101: Miles Plumlee scored a career-high 22 points and recorded 13 rebounds and three blocks as Phoenix bounced back by rushing past visiting Philadelphia.

Goran Dragic added 21 points and Eric Bledsoe had 20 for the Suns, who scored a season low in a 115-86 loss at Golden State on Friday. Marcus Morris chipped in 18 points off the bench and Channing Frye grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points and help Phoenix build up a 57-49 advantage on the glass.

Thaddeus Young matched a season high with 30 points and Michael Carter-Williams contributed 27 points as the 76ers dropped to 1-13 on the road. Tony Wroten chipped in 22 points off the bench for Philadelphia, which has lost nine of its last 10.

The teams traded runs in the first half, with the Suns using a 12-0 burst in the first quarter to jump on top and the 76ers closing the second on a 12-5 burst to pull within 60-59 at the break. Carter-Williams and Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers opening the third to put Philadelphia on top before Phoenix scored 22 of the next 28 points to take an 11-point edge.

The 76ers pulled to within 96-90 on Young’s free throws with 6:41 to play but Morris knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Dragic added another in a 9-0 run. Another 3-pointer from Morris made it 108-94 with 3:34 left and Philadelphia could not mount a challenge in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: One night after only one player (P.J. Tucker, 11) reached double figures, the Suns had three players score at least 20 and six players put up nine points or more. … Philadelphia has allowed five straight opponents to score at least 115 points. … 76ers F Evan Turner (knee) missed the contest and is day-to-day.