Preview: 76ers at Thunde

A mismatch of epic proportions is on tap when the soaring Oklahoma City Thunder host the hapless Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Philadelphia enters with a 14-game losing streak – tying for third-worst skid in franchise history – and nine of its last 10 losses have come by double digits. The Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference, possess a 25-6 home mark and have guard Russell Westbrook regaining his form from a knee injury.

All-Star forward Kevin Durant has scored 25 or more points in 25 consecutive games, four off the best such stretch of his career set during the 2009-10 campaign. Westbrook exploded for 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Sunday’s victory over the Charlotte Bobcats for his third straight 20-point outing after he struggled in his first two games back. A loss on Tuesday would match the second-longest skid in Philadelphia history – from Feb. 9-March 11, 1994 – and leave the 20-game skid from the 1972-73 season as the only longer losing streak in franchise history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-45): Forward Thaddeus Young has been the beneficiary of recent trades that sent Evan Turner and Spencer Hawes packing and the decision to buy out Danny Granger after getting him in the deal for Turner. Young scored 29 points in Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic, marking the third time in five games that he scored 28 or more points. Young is averaging 24.6 points over the five-outing stretch to raise his average to a team-best 17.7.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (45-15): Durant missed 14 consecutive shots and was 8-of-24 overall for 28 points in the victory over the Bobcats. The NBA scoring leader (31.6) became only the fourth player in NBA history with multiple 25-game streaks of 25 or more points. Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson also accomplished it twice while scoring machine Wilt Chamberlain had eight such streaks in his career. Oklahoma City will mix-and-match at shooting guard with Thabo Sefolosha (calf) out for at least a month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won nine straight meetings, including a 103-91 road win on Jan. 25.

2. Philadelphia PG Michael Carter-Williams is 15-of-47 from the field over the past three games.

3. F Caron Butler is expected to make his Thunder debut after agreeing to terms with the team after negotiating a buyout with the Milwaukee Bucks.

PREDICTION: Thunder 129, 76ers 94