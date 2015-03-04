Preview: 76ers at Thunder

Oklahoma City expects to get one of its two stars back when the Thunder try for a second straight victory against host Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Thunder will be without Kevin Durant (foot) but Russell Westbrook (facial fracture) could return wearing a face mask when they aim for their ninth win in 11 games. The Sixers have lost two straight and seven of eight and own the second-worst record in the league.

With their top two scorers on the shelf, the Thunder needed to lead on newcomer D.J. Augustin to pick up the slack and he obliged with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s 108-101 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. “I‘m surrounded by great players who know the game,” Augustin told reporters. “They made it easy to transition to this team. I feel like I fit in right away.” The Sixers have lost 12 straight on the road and have never won in Oklahoma City.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-47): Philadelphia had begun to turn things around a bit before the All-Star break, but several of the players who led that improvement are gone. The Sixers turned over a huge portion of their roster ahead of the trade deadline and have several newcomers playing significant roles, including guard Isaiah Canaan, who is averaging 10.5 points in six games since being acquired from Houston. The Sixers still have some promising young players including sharpshooter Robert Covington (13.2 points) and center Nerlens Noel (8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds).

ABOUT THE THUNDER (33-27): Playing without Westbrook and Durant made Oklahoma City more frontcourt-focused, with big men Serge Ibaka (14.2 points, eight rebounds) and Enes Kanter required to do more offensively. Kanter has put up 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds in five contests since being acquired from Utah and will get a chance to continue to shine with Steven Adams (hand) sidelined. Augustin and Dion Waiters have had to pick up the slack in the backcourt without Westbrook and Durant.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won 11 straight against Philadelphia, one shy of its longest in the series from March 6, 1993-March 22, 1999.

2. F Thomas Robinson, the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2012, is averaging 9.5 points in four games since Philadelphia claimed him off waivers from Denver.

3. Ibaka is averaging 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over his past seven games with four double-doubles during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Thunder 105, 76ers 93