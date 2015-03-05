Thunder 123, 76ers 118 (OT): Russell Westbrook returned from a one-game absence to record his fourth consecutive triple-double as host Oklahoma City rallied for its 12th straight win over Philadelphia.Westbrook, wearing a protective mask after missing one game with a facial fracture, tallied career highs for points (49) and rebounds (16) and dished out 10 assists to become the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 with at least four straight triple-doubles. Dion Waiters added 20 points and 10 rebounds and fellow reserve D.J. Augustin scored 17 points as the Thunder won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Isaiah Canaan made a personal-best eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points for the 76ers, who have lost eight of their last nine games. Jason Richardson scored 29 points and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute collected 18 points and 14 rebounds as Philadelphia made a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Westbrook fed Augustin for a 3-pointer to break a deadlock in the extra period then scored the next four points himself to make it 117-110 with 1:29 to play. Richardson hit three free throws and assisted on Jerami Grant’s 3-pointer to pull Philadelphia within 117-116, but Westbrook answered with a jumper at the other end and Oklahoma City closed it out.

Canaan made four 3-pointers during an 18-4 run as the 76ers opened up a 32-17 advantage with 3:30 left in the first quarter, but the Thunder closed the period with a 20-2 burst before Philadelphia went up 59-56 at the break. Canaan scored the final nine points of a 13-0 run early in the third quarter as Philadelphia opened a 75-60 lead, but the Thunder scored the final eight points of the third period and the first 10 of the fourth to take a 94-90 advantage with 8:26 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thunder PF Serge Ibaka finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 31 minutes after averaging 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over his previous seven games. … Westbrook tied Larry Bird for the most points in a triple-double since 1985. … Westbrook joins Pete Maravich and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with consecutive triple-doubles with 40 or more points.