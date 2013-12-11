Preview: 76ers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ offensive attack was on full display in a Monday night rout over the Detroit Pistons. But the Timberwolves may meet their offensive match Wednesday night as they tangle with the high-octane Philadelphia 76ers. Minnesota ranks among the league leaders in points per game — and added to that total with a 121-94 laugher over the Pistons — while the 76ers are one of only two Eastern Conference teams averaging more than 100 points.

The problem for the Sixers has been on the other end of the court, where they’re surrendering a league-worst 109.5 points per contest. They’ve been better in that regard of late — holding their previous three opponents to just more than 100 points per game — but the offense hasn’t cooperated, topping out at 92 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. Philadelphia shot a dreadful 35.9 percent while hitting just 3-of-21 attempts from 3-point range in Monday’s 94-83 loss to the Clippers.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-15): For a Philadelphia team that knows it won’t compete for the Eastern Conference title this year, good effort is as important as a good result. To that end, head coach Brett Brown has been pleased with his team’s competitiveness in the two games following last week’s 105-88 loss to the Charlotte Bobcats. “I was ashamed after Charlotte,” Brown told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We needed to fix it and the last two games (the players) have.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (10-11): Minnesota’s win over Detroit held special significance to power forward Kevin Love, who missed the Timberwolves’ previous game due to the death of his grandmother. Love wrote “RIP Grandma Carol” on his sneakers prior to the Detroit game, then erupted for 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. “She’s supported me since I was a baby, so I wanted to make sure and do something special for her,” he told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota has won the past three meetings after losing the previous three.

2. Love averages 13.4 points and 11.4 rebounds in seven career games versus the Pistons.

3. Philadelphia’s point differential of minus-7.5 is third-worst in the league.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 113, 76ers 103