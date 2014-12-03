Preview: 76ers at Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of matching the worst start in NBA history and must beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday to avoid it. Philadelphia’s 0-17 start is tied for second, and a loss to the Timberwolves would match the 18 straight defeats of the 2009-10 New Jersey Nets. Minnesota has been struggling to win games and has lost 10 of 12, so perhaps the 76ers have a solid opportunity to notch a win.

The Timberwolves will limp into the arena with a roster missing leading scorer Kevin Martin (fractured wrist), top big man Nikola Pekovic (sprained wrist), stellar point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) and reserve Ronny Turiaf (hip). Minnesota was routed 127-101 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as it couldn’t match up while missing so many key parts. If Philadelphia loses to the Timberwolves, the potential 19th straight loss could come Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-17): Point guard Michael Carter-Williams has put up strong performances in the last two games – averaging 21 points, 11.5 assists and 10.5 rebounds – to join Sixers’ legend Hal Greer (1962) as the only Philadelphia players to produce at least 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in consecutive games. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has been a bright spot for a team knocking on the door of basketball infamy. “I think my teammates are doing a great job,” Carter-Williams told reporters. “They’re spacing out, they’re letting me have driving lanes and they’re knocking down some shots.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-12): All the injuries have opened up an opportunity for backup Shabazz Muhammad, and the second-year forward has averaged 23 points over the last two games. Muhammad scored a career-best 28 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and came back one night later with his first career double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) against the Clippers. Coach Flip Saunders hasn’t always been a believer in Muhammad but likes the energy he creates when he enters the game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota has won the last five meetings.

2. Philadelphia G Tony Wroten (knee) will miss his third straight game, while PF Nerlens Noel (hip flexor) should return after a one-game absence.

3. Timberwolves F Andrew Wiggins is 12-of-39 from the field in the past four games.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 105, 76ers 100