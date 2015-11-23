Preview: 76ers at Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers’ best chance to snap their slide might be coming on Monday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 76ers have lost 14 in a row to begin the season while the Timberwolves have yet to secure a win in their own building in six chances.

Philadelphia’s losing streak is actually 24 straight dating back to last season but Saturday’s setback was particularly crushing as the team surrendered a 20-4 run closing the game and lost 96-91 at Miami. “We were in a position to get our first win, and we just couldn’t get into anything at the end of the game,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. “I give credit to a veteran Miami team. Defensively they were fantastic.” The Timberwolves let a good chance slip away on Saturday as well, squandering a third-quarter lead before falling to the Detroit Pistons 96-86. Minnesota has turned a promising start into another sub-.500 campaign with losses in six of the last seven games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-14): Saturday’s tight loss marked a step in the right direction for Philadelphia, which was outscored by an average of 26 points in its previous two setbacks. The 76ers got a boost off the bench at Miami from Robert Covington, who missed a total of nine games already this season with a knee injury and was 8-of-37 from the field in his first four. The Tennessee State product broke out with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting on Saturday, and knocked down his first three 3-pointers of the campaign.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-8): Minnesota averages 101.6 points but could not get anything going in the second half on Saturday as the Pistons slowed the game. The loss marked the start of a three-game homestand and a run of seven of nine in their own building – a stretch during which the Timberwolves expect to earn some wins. “It sucks not being able to win at home,” guard Andrew Wiggins told. “I know the fans want to see it and we want to be able to win at home you know. But we’re going to get back in the gym tomorrow, practice, see what we’re doing wrong, fix it and try to get the win next game.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wiggins scored at least 21 points in each of the last five games.

2. 76ers G Isaiah Canaan scored 22 points on Saturday, matching his total from the previous five contests.

3. Philadelphia took both meetings last season, including an 85-77 win at Minnesota on Dec. 3.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 109, 76ers 89