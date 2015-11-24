76ers lose to Minnesota, stay winless

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was a chance to finally please their home fans. And for the Philadelphia 76ers, it was more of the same.

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 32 points as Minnesota rallied for a 100-95 victory over Philadelphia on Monday night, giving the Timberwolves their first home win of the season.

Center Gorgui Dieng and guard Zach LaVine each added 12 points off the bench for Minnesota (6-8), which trailed by more than a dozen in the first half and by six in the fourth quarter but stormed back to improve to 1-6 at Target Center.

“I didn’t want to lose. We never won at home until today. That really got us motivated down the stretch,” Wiggins said. “I feel like since we got that first win, the wins can start piling up now. We opened the door for it.”

Rookie center Jahlil Okafor led the 76ers with 25 points, but Philadelphia remains in search of its first win of the season.

Forward Robert Covington added 18 points for Philadelphia (0-15), which clawed back late in the third quarter after seeing a big lead slip away but could not hold the advantage in the final minutes.

“I think we’ve taught them how to compete,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “Now the next layer is we’ve got to teach them how to close out a game with a win. Sometimes that only comes with a win. So it’s an interesting order of events that have to happen to get them to find that ability in themselves.”

The score was tied 91-91 with barely a minute to play when Wiggins hit two free throws, giving him 15 points in the quarter, and guard Kevin Martin hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds on the clock, putting the game away.

“He’s turning into an unbelievable player right before our eyes every night,” Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell said of Wiggins. “I‘m going to get him the basketball. He’s earned my respect. He’s earned our trust as a player.”

Billed as a head-to-head matchup between two high 2015 draftees -- Okafor, the third overall pick from Duke, and Minnesota forward Karl-Anthony Towns, the top pick from Kentucky -- this one was a mismatch. Okafor was dominating offensively, but Towns got in early foul trouble and finished with six points.

“I‘m confident in every game we go in. I feel like we’ve got an opportunity to win,” said Okafor, who hit a shot with 4:58 to play, but would not score again. “It’s not a moral victory. Ten games ago we had some pretty close games that we lost. We are doing better, but we’re trying to get our first win.”

While Towns was picking up three first-half fouls and scoring just two points, Okafor was putting on a show. Philadelphia led 52-46 at halftime thanks in large part to 19 points from Okafor. The 76ers hit 15 of 17 free throws in the opening half.

Philadelphia led by as many as 13 before Minnesota went on a late 8-2 run. But Okafor’s dunk with 2.3 seconds left on the clock was a fitting exclamation point on his first half. He led all rebounders with nine, and Philly hit five 3-pointers in the half.

Towns hit a jumper to open the second half for Minnesota, then picked up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the third quarter, forcing him back to the bench.

With two more losses, Philadelphia can match the worst start in NBA history, by the New Jersey Nets, who began the 2009-10 season 0-18.

