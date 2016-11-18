Wiggins, Towns carry Timberwolves past 76ers

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Andrew Wiggins bypassed playing for Team Canada in the Olympics this summer, his mind was on fulfilling his potential as one of the NBA's best young stars heading into his third season.

The decision is looking wise for Wiggins early this season.

Wiggins recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 14 of 20 as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 110-86 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

"It definitely is the plan I had," Wiggins said. "Not playing for Canada was a tough decision for me. I always love playing for the national team, but I just felt like this third year had to be the year for me to really establish myself. So, I sacrificed it and it's paying off."

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota in a matchup of star young centers as two of the four youngest teams in the NBA met for a nationally televised game showcasing the young skill of players such as Wiggins, Towns and Philadelphia rookie center Joel Embiid.

Gorgui Dieng had his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves (4-7), who won for the third time in five games. Dieng also helped limit Embiid to 10 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.

It's the second straight double-double for Embiid and his third of the season. But the 7-footer entered the game leading all rookies with 18 points per game.

"I think that they're a lot further ahead for all the obvious reasons, and it's not a lack of respect or disservice to our guys at all," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "They are two years ahead of us. And so it's on me and my staff to keep our guys up to help them."

Dario Saric scored 16 points off the bench for Philadelphia (2-10), which has lost 21 consecutive road games. The 76ers' last road win was Jan. 20, 2016 at Orlando, resulting in the second-longest road losing streak in team history.

Coming off a home win against Washington a night earlier, Philadelphia offered little resistance in the first half to the surging Timberwolves' offense.

The league's top first-quarter offense, Minnesota led 27-18 after the opening period, with Wiggins and Towns each scoring eight points. The Timberwolves' lead ballooned to 28 in the first half as they entered halftime leading 61-33 and shooting 56.8 percent from the field with 30 points in the paint to the 76ers' 18.

The 33 points tied the lowest scoring half for Philadelphia in a game this season.

"They've been playing together for two, three years and they keep on getting better," Embiid said. "They're young and they're still going to get better, and that's where we've got to get to. When you learn how to play with each other, it's easier to play."

With 21-year olds in Wiggins and Towns on the roster, Minnesota is the league's youngest team at 23.6 years of age. The 76ers average 25.1 years old. Embiid was the third overall pick in 2014 when Wiggins was the No. 1 pick. Towns was selected first last year with Philadelphia center Jahlil Okafor taken third.

Embiid, off two missed seasons because of injuries, has been one of the sensations of the early season in the NBA. However, Wiggins entered the game 10th in the league in scoring and Towns was 20th.

Wiggins demonstrated his increased aggressiveness and growing repertoire on offense. He had 19 points at halftime and surpassed 30 points for the third time in six games.

"He's playing at an absolute high level," Towns said. "The thing is, it helps us win. It helps us tremendously when he's shooting like that. We're a very unselfish team. When he's hitting shots like that and he's playing like that, we want to keep feeding him the ball."

NOTES: Minnesota was without F Shabazz Muhammad (sore right knee) and G/F Brandon Rush (sprained right big toe). ... 76ers C Joel Embiid entered Thursday first among rookies in scoring (18.0 points per game), rebounding (7.3 per game) and blocks (2.43). He was back in the lineup after being held out of Wednesday's home game. ... Philadelphia G Nik Stauskas averaged 13.3 points per game on 63.3 percent shooting the past four games off the bench entering the game. ... The Timberwolves averaged 114.2 points per game and shot 45.2 percent from 3-point range in the last four games before Thursday. ... Minnesota has made 12-plus 3-pointers in five games this season, one shy of the franchise's single-season record set in 2011-12.