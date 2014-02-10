Preview: 76ers at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been experiencing an inconsistent stretch, while the Philadelphia 76ers have just been consistently bad. The Warriors host the 76ers on Monday, hoping to put an uneven 6-8 stretch behind them after losing 122-109 to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Philadelphia has lost six straight outings and suffered one of the worst defeats in franchise history, 123-78 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The 76ers trailed by as many as 56 points in the loss to the Clippers – a margin that also happens to be the same as the worst loss in team annals, 149-93 to the Seattle SuperSonics on March 6, 1993. Philadelphia trailed 30-5 just past the midway point of the opening quarter and was 8-of-52 shooting in the first half before finishing at 27 percent. Golden State expects to be without forward David Lee (shoulder, hip) for the third straight game and center Andrew Bogut (shoulder) is questionable after also missing the last two games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-37): Philadelphia was uncompetitive from the opening tip while being humiliated by the Clippers. The 76ers shot just 15.4 percent from the field in the first half – the lowest percentage by any team in any half all season – and coach Brett Brown turned the focus toward stemming the embarrassment. “We hoped to go compete at a level where we could win a quarter,” Brown said of his halftime message to his squad. “Everybody’s got pride and you want to represent your team, and coach your team, well. You don’t feel good sitting on the sideline as that is unfolding but it did and we’ll move on.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (30-21): Veteran Andre Iguodala had his best outing of the season when he scored 32 points against his former team back in November. Iguodala spent eight seasons with the 76ers before being dealt to Denver prior to last season and he was on fire with a career-best seven 3-pointers in a 110-90 victory. He struggled against the 76ers in two outings with the Nuggets last season – scoring 24 total points – but was much more at ease in this year’s first game against his former club. Iguodala is averaging just 9.6 points and the Warriors are 9-4 when he scores in double digits.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State G Stephen Curry had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds when the Warriors posted the win in Philadelphia on Nov. 4.

2. Sixers G Tony Wroten scored 21 against the Clippers and is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

3. Warriors F Harrison Barnes scored 23 points against the Suns for his fourth 20-point performance of the campaign.

PREDICTION: Warriors 114, 76ers 102