Warriors complete stellar year with rout of 76ers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Team captain Andre Iguodala stuck his head into coach Steve Kerr’s postgame press conference Tuesday night to make an important request on behalf of his Golden State Warriors teammates.

He asked if Wednesday’s practice could start an hour earlier.

Iguodala’s intent was obvious: Warriors players wanted an extra hour to party on New Year’s Eve.

When Kerr approved, his message was equally clear: After two of the best months in franchise history, the Warriors deserved a nice celebration.

The Warriors will take a league-best 25-5 record into 2015 following a 126-86 demolition of the outmanned Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’re just blessed to have a start like that,” said Golden State center Marreese Speights, the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. “Some teams start bad. We’re just living the moment.”

The Warriors have more reason to celebrate the final day of 2014 than just their league-best start. They won 56 games in the calendar year, the most in franchise history.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter, and the Warriors built a double-digit lead within eight minutes en route to their 10th consecutive home win.

“I think it was about 27 degrees in the first five minutes. It felt freezing out there,” Kerr said of a chilly day in the San Francisco Bay Area that penetrated the walls of Oracle Arena. “Once we got warmed up, literally and figuratively, we were a lot better.”

The Warriors remain unbeaten against the Eastern Conference this season. At 9-0, Golden State is the only team in the league that is undefeated against the other conference.

The 40-point margin of victory was Golden State’s largest of the season, easily surpassing a 27-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month.

Sixteen of the Warriors’ 25 wins this season came by double-figure margins.

“We’ve had some blowout wins where we didn’t close it right and got lethargic,” Kerr said. “I was just really happy with the full 48-minute effort.”

The league leaders in field-goal percentage and point differential improved on both of those numbers by hitting 46 of their 82 shots (56.1 percent).

Golden State, which opened a six-game homestand with a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, sees the slate gets appreciably more challenging beginning Friday with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers also visit Oakland in the next 10 days.

“Coach was very happy how we played offense and defense tonight,” said backup swingman Leandro Barbosa, who contributed a season-best 17 points to the win. “That’s how we have to play against the big teams.”

Seven Warriors scored in double figures. Point guard Stephen Curry and reserve power forward David Lee had 13 points apiece, backup guard Justin Holiday 11 and power forward Draymond Green 10 for Golden State, which beat the 76ers for a fourth consecutive time.

Green was high rebounder in the game with 10. He blocked three shots and Speights swatted four. Golden State finished with 11 blocked shots.

Curry had a game-best nine assists and added three steals, one fewer than Green.

“They have to stay grounded and be reminded that it’s all about the process, not the result,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s hard to say that when you just lost the way that we did, but there are some things that you can learn from a great team.”

The Warriors led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and 27 in the second period before busting the game wide open with a 20-6 flurry to open an 85-49 advantage late in the third quarter.

Power forward Henry Sims had 19 points for the 76ers (4-26), who once again were without small forwards Luc Mbah a Moute (calf) and Hollis Thompson (illness).

The loss was the third straight on seven-game trip for the 76ers, who began the journey with wins at Orlando and Miami. They since lost at Portland, Utah and Golden State.

“I don’t want our guys feeling embarrassed. I don’t want them feeling ashamed,” Brown said. “I want them finding a way to take a deep breath and understand this is where the 76ers program is at at the moment. At times it is painful, but we move on.”

Small forward Robert Covington, backup guard Tony Wroten and reserve forward Malcolm Thomas had 10 points apiece for the 76ers, who took their second-worst loss of the season. Dallas beat Philadelphia by 53, 123-70, during the 76ers’ season-opening, 17-game losing streak.

Covington led the 76ers with nine rebounds.

The 76ers lost by 10 or more points for the 18th time.

NOTES: The last time the Warriors played the 76ers -- Feb. 10 -- Golden State won 123-80. ... With 12 wins in December after a 13-win November, the Warriors recorded back-to-back months with a double-figure win total for the first time since February and March of 1992. ... The Warriors recorded 19 steals in the game, the most in the NBA this season. ... The 76ers haven’t played a home game since Dec. 21 and won’t play another until Jan. 5.