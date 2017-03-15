Curry's birthday present: Warriors rally past 76ers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Philadelphia 76ers were not in a giving mood on Stephen Curry's 29th birthday Tuesday night.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Curry invited Draymond Green to the party.

Curry saved 12 of his game-high 29 points for a fourth-quarter rally, and Green spearheaded a defensive effort that provided his teammate the gift he wanted most -- a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

"We had certain expectations coming home," said Curry, whose team struggled through a stretch of eight games in eight cities. "After what we went through, everything would go our way. It would be picture perfect."

Instead, Curry added, "It reminded us how important our defense is. A lot of focus has been on us not making shots. You can't let that affect the other end of the floor. In the fourth quarter, we showed it."

Klay Thompson had 28 points and Green 20 for Golden State (53-14), which moved a half-game up on the idle San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the league.

Green's contribution went way deeper than his point total. He filled out one of his most impressive box scores of the season with eight rebounds, eight assists, six blocked shots and four steals.

"I just knew our shots aren't falling right now, and it's not going to be pretty," Green said. "We just have to grind it out."

Golden State did just that, rallying from a 16-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the 76ers for an eighth consecutive time and complete a season-series sweep.

"It hurts. It should hurt," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We were in a position on the road to try to get a great win. I think that our young guys will learn from this, but it stings. And it should sting."

The Warriors were down 90-78 entering the final period before limiting the 76ers to 14 fourth-quarter points.

Golden State passed the 76ers with a 15-2, quarter-opening run, with Curry contributing six points, including a 3-pointer.

The 76ers reclaimed a 99-98 advantage on a 3-pointer by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 4:52 remaining, before Curry connected on his fifth trey of the night for a lead the Warriors never relinquished.

"It's frustrating because you want to make shots," said Curry, who was just 4 of 17 from the field before going 4 of 6 in the fourth quarter. "It's just something you will yourself through."

Philadelphia clung within 104-103 on a drive by Luwawu-Cabarrot with 1:11 left, but Green hit two free throws to extend the margin to three with 56 seconds remaining.

After a missed dunk by Matt Barnes, the 76ers got back within 106-104 when Dario Saric, fouled intentionally by Green, made a free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining.

Saric missed the second foul shot intentionally, and Curry secured the win for the Warriors when he retrieved a deflected rebound in front of the Golden State bench.

"When you're in a rut, it's never easy," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team had lost three in a row for the first time this season. "You don't lost five of seven and then just all of sudden show up and blow a team out. You have to dig your way out of it."

Curry had six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Warriors, who began play Tuesday with most remaining home games in the league (11).

Thompson matched Curry with five 3-pointers to account for a majority of his points, while Barnes chipped in with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.

The Warriors were able to win for a 22nd time in 27 games against Eastern Conference competition despite shooting just 36.8 percent from the field.

Saric had 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the 76ers, who completed a four-game Western swing with a 1-3 record.

"It's a classic case of us needing the ability to execute on the road in a fourth quarter," Brown said. "We've said all along that fourth periods are different."

Jahlil Okafor added 22 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Richaun Holmes had 14 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who shot 44.3 percent from the field.

The 76ers (24-43) outrebounded the Warriors 50-42, with Robert Covington leading the way with nine.

NOTES: The 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter was the largest the Warriors have erased in a win this season. ... Before Warriors F Draymond Green accomplished the feat Tuesday, the last player to record 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, six blocks and four steals in the same game was Houston Rockets C Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990. ... The Warriors also played at home on each of PG Stephen Curry's previous three birthdays. He had 27 points (Cleveland), 25 (New York) and 27 (New Orleans) in those games. ... Curry was born in Akron, Ohio, a distinction he shares with SF LeBron James and Warriors Hall of Fame C Nate Thurmond. ... Asked before the game to assess the Warriors' remaining schedule, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said: "Eleven of our last 16 at home. Not a lot of travel. It's a good spot to be in."