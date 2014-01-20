Preview: 76ers at Wizards

After failing in their third chance to get over the .500 mark this season, the Washington Wizards try to build another winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Wizards lost to Detroit 104-98 on Saturday after winning three straight – their season high – for the third time since a 2-7 start. Philadelphia, which split two games with Washington early in the campaign, have lost six of seven contests and resides at the bottom of the league in points allowed per game.

John Wall recorded 34 points in the Wizards’ defeat on Saturday and talented teammate Bradley Beal looks to rebound from a 2-of-14 shooting performance. The 76ers will have to raise their game defensively against a Washington team that boasts six players averaging in double figures and stands fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (38.5). Philadelphia is averaging over 100 points, but managed only a season-low 78 on Saturday against Chicago.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, TCN-Philadelphia, CSN Washington

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-27): Philadelphia will likely be without guard Tony Wroten, the team’s fifth-leading scorer (13 per game), who suffered an ankle injury in the loss on Saturday. Forward Evan Turner averages 18.5 points to lead the 76ers while forward Thaddeus Young (17.3), who scored 29 against the Wizards on Nov. 1, and point guard Michael Carter-Williams (17 points, 6.7 assists) have also keyed the offense. Scoring has not been a problem though for Philadelphia, which allows 110 points per game and averages an NBA-worst 17.4 turnovers.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (19-20): Wall registered at least 30 points for the fifth time this season on Saturday and leads the team in scoring (20.2) and assists (8.6). The last time Beal scored in single digits he rebounded with 21 points in the following contest and the second-year pro averages 16.9 overall while forwards Trevor Ariza (13.7) and Nene (13.4) are also posting strong offensive numbers. The status of forward Trevor Booker, averaging 6.5 rebounds, is uncertain after he left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia C Spencer Hawes averaged 19.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in the first two games against the Wizards this season.

2. Washington has not been over .500 since the beginning of the 2009-10 regular season at 2-1.

3. The 76ers lost 11 consecutive road games against Eastern Conference foes after winning their first of the season at Washington.

PREDICTION: Wizards 106, 76ers 94