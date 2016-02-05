Preview: 76ers at Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers followed up an encouraging performance against the best team in the NBA by falling flat in a 38-point loss. The Washington Wizards, who host the 76ers on Friday, were also competitive against the Golden State Warriors the last time out and hope to not follow it up with a similar letdown.

Philadelphia had the game tied in the final seconds against Golden State on Saturday before falling on a last-second 3-pointer but could not muster a similar effort when it returned to the floor in a 124-86 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. “I feel like we didn’t come out with a lot of energy on both sides of the ball,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. “I don’t think anyone played that well. … As a group, we did not have much.” The Wizards were within seven points of the Warriors with under four minutes to play on Wednesday before suffering a 134-121 loss. Stephen Curry’s 51-point outing overshadowed a tremendous effort from Washington star John Wall, who went for a season-high 41 points and added 10 assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-42): Philadelphia overcame a 24-point deficit to tie the game late against Golden State but could not come up with the same kind of effort after falling into an early hole against the Hawks. The lone bright spot was shooting guard Nik Stauskas, who scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The second-year Michigan product got off to a slow start in his first season with the 76ers but scored in double figures in three of the last four games and is 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the last two.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (21-26): Washington has lost seven of its last nine games but Wall saw improvement against the Warriors. ”Ten out of 10, if we’re not playing them,” Wall responded when asked how many games the Wizards would win if they were able to maintain the level of play they showed on Wednesday. Wall, who went 17-of-25 from the field, broke out of an offensive funk that saw him fail to reach 20 points in seven consecutive contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards SG Bradley Beal (head) is averaging 16 points in the last four games while being held to a maximum of 30 minutes off the bench.

2. Philadelphia SF Robert Covington is 3-of-14 from 3-point range in the last three games.

3. Washington has taken six of the last seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Wizards 112, 76ers 95