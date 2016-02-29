Preview: 76ers at Wizards

The Washington Wizards are trying to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race and seek to post their sixth victory in eight games when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Washington rolled to a 113-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday and sits two games behind the three teams — Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit — tied for the final two spots.

The Wizards have been an inconsistent squad most of the season and the effort against the Cavaliers was among their best. Washington took advantage of LeBron James’ sitting out to wallop Cleveland and led by as many as 30 points before the Cavaliers trimmed the margin in the final minutes. Philadelphia’s latest losing streak stretched to eight games with Sunday’s 130-116 loss to the Orlando Magic. The 76ers lost to the Wizards 103-94 on Friday when Washington All-Star point guard John Wall had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-51): Philadelphia’s defense was porous at best against Orlando and the 76ers allowed a staggering 77 points in the first half. “We just didn’t have enough fight in the first half,” forward Jerami Grant told reporters. “No team should be able to score 77 points in a half. Everyone was fed up with what was going on. We picked it up in the second, but it was too little, too late.” Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 points in each of the last seven games and is giving up an average of 116.3 during its eight-game skid.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (28-30): Wall followed up his double-double against Philadelphia with another one against Cleveland, raising his season total to 34. Wall had 21 points (on 8-of-11 shooting) and 13 assists against the Cavaliers and was easily the best player on the floor. “It starts with John, there’s no question,” Washington coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “He’s been locked in here more recently. That trickles down.”

1. The Wizards are 2-0 against the 76ers this season and have won eight of the past nine meetings.

2. Washington PF Markieff Morris is averaging 6.8 points and shooting 31.9 percent from the field in six games since being acquired by the Phoenix Suns.

3. Philadelphia swingman Hollis Thompson (flu-like symptoms) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Wizards 128, 76ers 103