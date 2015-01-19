(Updated: FIXES - Wall’s scoring and assists in first paragraph)

Wizards 111, 76ers 76: Marcin Gortat recorded 20 points and eight rebounds while John Wall scored 11 and dished out 10 assists as Washington rolled over visiting Philadelphia.

Nene contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Wizards, who shot a season-high 55.6 percent from the field en route to their biggest margin of victory this season. Kevin Seraphin chipped in with 14 points while Paul Pierce, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. scored 10 apiece for Washington, which had a 53-30 rebounding advantage.

Henry Sims led the way with 13 points for the 76ers, who forced 23 turnovers and committed 16. Nerlens Noel registered 11 points, a team-high seven rebounds and four steals while Jerami Grant scored 12 off the bench and Robert Covington added 10 for Philadelphia.

The Wizards led by one midway through the first quarter before running off 16 of the next 17 points – six by Wall – and settled for a 27-14 lead after 12 minutes. Washington scored the first 10 points of the second quarter and led by as much as 28 after a Gortat basket before going to intermission with a 55-32 edge.

The 76ers shot 29.5 percent from the field in the first half, but Sims scored four during a 9-2 burst to pull them within 16 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Wall scored five and Gortat had four as the Wizards responded with the next 14 points for an 85-55 lead and cruised to their seventh victory in the last nine games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wizards have beaten the 76ers four straight times and lead the Eastern Conference with 18 home-court victories. … The 76ers were without leading scorer G Tony Wroten (16.9) for the fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury. … Washington is 24 -1 when limiting opponents to fewer than 100 points.