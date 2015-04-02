Wizards rout lowly 76ers

WASHINGTON -- Seeking revenge against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team nearing 60 losses, isn’t the loftiest of goals. Considering the Washington Wizards haven’t performed like a playoff team for two months, any bit of motivation helps.

Center Marcin Gortat scored 23 points, guard John Wall had 13 points and 15 assists as the Wizards routed the 76ers 106-93 on Wednesday night.

Guard Bradley Beal had 20 points for the Wizards (42-33), who never trailed, led 65-42 at halftime and were in front by as many as 34 in the second half. Gortat grabbed 14 rebounds and finished 10-for-11 from the field.

Washington dropped five of its previous six games, with the lone victory coming in double overtime.

Offensive struggles played a part in losing 18 of 28 since Jan. 28. The Wizards lost 89-81 in Philadelphia on Jan. 19, culminating a 2-11 stretch.

“Before we stepped out onto the floor, one of our assistants said it was an embarrassing game,” Beal said. “We didn’t play with energy, we didn’t play hard. We lost. Tonight we had a different mindset, a different aggression and handled business.”

The Wizards shot 57.9 percent from the floor while limiting the 76ers to 39.6 shooting. Washington outrebounded Philadelphia 47-34.

“Physical focus and the will. I think we tried to payback pretty much for the last game,” Gortat said.

That essentially sums up 76ers coach Brett Brown’s assessment.

Guard Ish Smith scored 23 points and guard Isaiah Cannan 18 for the 76ers (18-58). Philadelphia lost its fourth straight and fell for the sixth time in seven games.

“Connect the dots with what’s going on now,” Brown said. “They haven’t been playing well. They’re now going into the playoffs. We had just beat them on our home court not that long ago and they’re good.”

Washington led by double digits after every quarter and 93-59 lead late in the third on center Kevin Seraphin’s jumper.

“We got jumped,” Brown stated.

The try-hard 76ers didn’t quit while the Wizards fell into bad habits during the fourth quarter. Bench scoring from forward Hollis Thompson and Cannan sparked a 23-5 run as the 76ers closed the gap to 100-85 with 5:43 left.

Gortat and Wall scored the next six points after re-entering the game with Beal.

“It’s kind of frustrating because we keep doing the same thing,” Beal said of the lapse. “They could have come back easily and won the game. ...But when we came back in, did a great job of just getting it back and closing the game out right.”

Despite the slide, the Wizards remain fifth in the Eastern Conference. Washington clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season with the Charlotte Hornets’ loss on Monday.

Wizards forward Otto Porter replaced Paul Pierce in the starting lineup and scored 15 points. Seraphin added 10 points.

Thompson scored 16 points. Porter’s former teammate at Georgetown sank three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Other 76ers never found their range. Forwards Luc Mbah a Moute and Jerami Grant and guards Jason Richardson and JaKarr Sampson shot a combined 0-for-17 from the field.

Philadelphia’s previous game was 113-11 loss on Monday to the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams are headed to the draft lottery while the Wizards are off to the postseason.

“You get a different feel,” Smith said of facing a playoff team. “When you are playing against playoff teams you have to come out swinging because they are coming out swinging.”

Cannan suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter and entered the locker room on crutches.

Wizards forward Kris Humphries played 15 minutes after missing the previous 16 games with a groin injury. He scored six points.

NOTES: Wizards F Paul Pierce (rest) missed his first game since Feb. 27. The veteran forward arguably needed a break. He averaged 4.8 points on 26 percent shooting from the field in the previous six games. ... 76ers G Jason Richardson (knee) returned after sitting out the previous two games. He wound up scoreless in six minutes. ... Wizards F Kris Humphries hadn’t played Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. ... Philadelphia stays on the road for Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards play their next-to-last regular-season home game Friday against the New York Knicks. Five of Washington’s final six games are on the road, including April 8 at Philadelphia.