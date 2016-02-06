Wall’s triple-double guides Wizards past 76ers

WASHINGTON -- All-Star guard John Wall couldn’t have recorded his first triple-double in nearly two years at a better time for the Washington Wizards.

Wall amassed 18 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak with a 106-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

One of Wall’s stats jumped out at 76ers coach Brett Brown following Philadelphia’s fourth consecutive loss.

“Look at the rebounds,” Brown said. “He just keeps getting better and better and better. He’s great for the league. He’s an All-Star for sure.”

The Wizards (22-26) dropped seven of their previous nine games. In danger of flat-lining with a loss to the 76ers, they led by 20 points after the first quarter, which jump-started the needed victory. The Wizards pushed the lead to 76-51 in the third quarter and then fended off the 76ers over the remainder of the game.

“I had a lot of chances to get a lot of (triple-doubles), but I missed them by like one rebound or one assist,” Wall said after his fourth career-triple double. “It was more important to get a win, get on the right track.”

Washington guard Bradley Beal scored 22 points in his first start since Dec. 9. Center Marcin Gortat amassed 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who shot 52.4 percent from the field and never trailed.

Guard Ish Smith had 22 points for the 76ers (7-43), and guard Isaiah Canaan scored 18 points. Philadelphia’s slide includes a 124-86 home debacle against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Wall’s triple-double was the first for Washington since he had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Charlotte Bobcats on April 9, 2014. He clinched this one with 5:24 remaining with an alley-oop lob pass to Beal, who came off the bench during his first nine games since returning from a leg stress injury on Jan. 13.

Brown praised the growth of Wall pregame.

“John Wall is the fastest guard in the NBA to me,” Brown said of the three-time All-Star “You learn how to drive your Maserati better.”

The 76ers made 42.5 percent of their field-goal attempts. They also turned the game competitive despite trailing 38-18 after the first quarter against a team hoping for a playoff berth.

“We have to come out and be competitive and know these teams are going to try and swing at us early, try to knock us out,” Smith said. “With the exception of that first quarter, we were unbelievable. Our second, third and fourth quarters were pretty freaking good. I think we just got thrown off with how much of a rush they came out with.”

Washington played without forward Nene (left calf strain) but welcomed back head coach Randy Wittman, who missed the previous two games following the sudden death of his brother.

“It’s great to be back,” Wittman said. “This is my family, too. And these guys are a part of it. Anytime, whether me, a player, anybody in the family goes through tough times, we want to support. They’ve been great. It’s good to get back.”

Smith, who spent training camp with the Wizards, tallied 14 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia closed the period with a 21-6 spurt, cutting the lead to 82-72. The 76ers pulled within 92-83 but would get no closer. Smith rolled his left ankle late in the fourth quarter but hopes he can play Saturday in Philadelphia against the Brooklyn Nets.

Wall and Beal each scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Wizards set highs for most points and largest margin in the opening period.

Canaan scored 11 points in the second quarter as the 76ers pulled within 60-47 entering halftime, but the Wizards opened the third quarter with a 14-4 run.

NOTES: The NBA announced the snowed-out Jan. 23 game between the Wizards and Utah Jazz will be made up Feb. 18 in Washington, giving the Wizards three games in three days after the All-Star break. ... After Sixers G Ish Smith was released by the Wizards, he started the season with the Pelicans before Philadelphia acquired him from New Orleans on Dec. 24. ... Washington won last season’s series 3-1. ... 76ers G Richaun Holmes (sprained ankle) didn’t play. ... Washington visits the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.