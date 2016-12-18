Hornets end skid with win over Hawks

ATLANTA -- Marvin Williams matched his season high with 19 points, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 27.8 seconds left that lifted the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks and end their four-game losing streak.

Atlanta twice erased a double-digit lead in the second half and led 95-94 with 3:50 remaining. But the Hornets regained the lead on Marco Belinelli's third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter and Atlanta could never get closer than two points.

Williams, who played with Atlanta from 2005-2012, shot 7-for-10 from the field and added six rebounds. Belinelli shot 8-for-11 to finish with 19.

Charlotte (15-13) also got 18 points and 10 assists from Kemba Walker and 16 points and 11 rebounds from Cody Zeller.

Atlanta (13-14) got 21 points from Tim Hardaway Jr. and 20 points, five rebounds and five assists from Paul Millsap, who gave the Hawks their final lead with a short jumper.

Dwight Howard had 10 points and 23 rebounds, his 18th double-double, and 17 points from Kent Bazemore. Dennis Schroder scored 12 points, but committed a turnover, missed two free throws and a layup in the final minute.

Atlanta led by as many as eight points in the first quarter, racing to an 18-10 lead when Bazemore knocked in a 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark.

But Charlotte came back to tie the game 22-22 at the end of the period and maintained the momentum in the second quarter. The Hornets led by as many as 12 points when Jeremy Lamb made a field goal with 5:44 to put Charlotte ahead 40-28.

Atlanta shot only 35.7 in the half, gong 4-for-19 at one stretch, and Charlotte had a 53-42 lead at halftime. Walker had nine in the first half, with Hardaway scoring 14 for Atlanta.

The Hornets didn't slow down in the third quarter. They scored the first two baskets and led by as many as 16 points at 62-46.

Atlanta cut the lead to 63-59 on Howard's basket with 6:08 left, but never got any closer before the end of the period. Charlotte led 80-74 after third quarters.

NOTES: Atlanta G Malcolm Delaney (right ankle) was a game-time decision with a sore right ankle. F DeAndre Bembry returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game with an excused absence, but was inactive to make room for F Mike Scott, who was recalled from his D-League assignment. ... Charlotte G Jeremy Lamb was questionable because of a rib-cage strain suffered Friday night against Boston. ... Charlotte G Kemba Walker was back in the starting lineup after missing Friday's game with an excused absence to take care of a personal matter. ... The Hawks had several tributes for the late Craig Sager, the well-known broadcaster who lived in Atlanta. The team's cheerleaders wore a special Craig Sager shirt. ... Atlanta plays again on Monday at Oklahoma City. Charlotte returns home on Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Lakers.