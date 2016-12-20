Schroder, Millsap help Hawks hold off Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Paul Millsap added 30 as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 46-point night by Russell Westbrook en route to an 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Schroder shot 10 of 16 to go along with eight assists and came within two of his career high in points set Dec. 9 at Milwaukee. Millsap had his first 30-point game of the season, added 11 rebounds and shot 12 of 18, including the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left.

Westbrook nearly had another triple-double, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. He had a 3-point attempt blocked out of bounds with 2.9 seconds remaining that would have given Oklahoma City a 111-110 lead.

The Thunder nearly tied the game following Westbrook's miss but a dunk by Steven Adams came right after the horn sounded and following a brief review by officials the basket did not count.

Thabo Sefolosha added 15 points for the Hawks, who shot 54.7 percent.

Reserve Jerami Grant added 15 and Andre Roberson contributed 14 for Oklahoma City, which held a six-point lead with 4:05 remaining.

Westbrook gave the Thunder a 104-98 lead with a 19-footer but the Hawks came right back.

Schroder hit a pair of free throws and Seflosha nailed a jumper to get Atlanta within 104-102 with 3:16 remaining. Following Westbrook's jumper with 2:15 left, the Thunder held a 106-102 lead.

A layup by Milsap and a 22-footer by Kent Bazemore evened the game 106-106 with 1:07 remaining. Schroder then made a jump shot to give Atlanta a 108-106 lead with 49 seconds left.

On the next possession, the Thunder got the ball to Westbrook, who drove to the lane and made a tough one legged jumper to tie the contest.

Westbrook scored 18 points in the second quarter as the Thunder took a 53-48 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Atlanta C Dwight Howard (back tightness) did not play. Howard went through shootaround, but the team decided to rest him. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the tightness is a recent development. ... Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan denied reports the team targeted a date this month for the return of G Cameron Payne (fractured foot), who has been out all season. "I have not heard that or anything like that," Donovan said. "I know that our medical staff wouldn't do that because I think there are steps he had to go through in order to ever be cleared." ... Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer likes the balance F Thabo Sefolosha brings balance to lineup since moving into starting role. "Thabo has given us a good kind of energy on both ends of the court," Budenholzer said.