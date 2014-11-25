Aldridge stands tall in latest win for Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Portland Trail Blazers are on a winning streak, while the Philadelphia 76ers have yet to win a game.

On Monday night, however, Trail Blazers forward LaMarcus Aldridge thought his team had to measure up to the 76ers.

Aldridge stood taller than anyone, scoring 15 of his season-high 33 points in the pivotal third quarter and the Blazers extended their winning streak to eight straight games with a 114-104 victory over Philadelphia.

”We finally had to play at their level, “ Aldridge said. ”They played great in the first half (showing) energy (being) active.

“I thought in the second half we picked it up and tried to play at their level.”

The Blazers committed 14 of their 17 turnovers while falling behind 52-50 at halftime. Aldridge made all five of his shots in the third period, when Portland outscored Philadelphia 39-28 to go up 89-80.

”That’s my job, “ said Aldridge, who shot 13-of-20. ”If things stall, I try to get things going, whether it’s through pick-and-rolls or on the block. Tonight was just one of those games where I had it going a little bit, so we just played off of it. ’

Guard Wesley Matthews added 17 points and guard Damian Lillard scored 16 for the Blazers (11-3), whose winning streak is their longest since they reeled off 11 straight victories in November 2013.

Aldridge also had 11 rebounds for Portland, which enjoyed a 52-29 advantage on the glass. It was his fifth double-double of the season, and the 27th time since the start of the 2010-11 season that he has accumulated 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a game. Only five NBA players have done that more often in that span.

Guard Michael Carter-Williams notched 24 points and center Henry Sims had 22 to pace the Sixers (0-14). Guard Tony Wroten chipped in 20.

Philadelphia is one loss away from equaling the slowest start in franchise history, established by the 1972-73 team, which finished 9-73. That is the worst full-season mark in NBA history.

The league record for losses to start a season is 18, by the 2009-10 Nets, then based in New Jersey. That club went 12-70.

‘We’re not that far away, ’ 76ers coach Brett Brown said ‘I genuinely believe that. I think this team is starting to see hints of a team. Nobody’s rolling over or pointing fingers. These guys are great. This locker is great. We will wake up tomorrow, have another great practice and hopefully be another day closer. ’

Brown said the Blazers are as hard to defend as any team in the league because of the presence of Aldridge in the post, augmented by outside shooters like Lillard and Matthews. Portland, which shot 49.4 percent in all, enjoyed its highest-scoring third quarter of the season.

Aldridge’s layup with 8:10 left in the period was part of a 16-4 flurry that put the Blazers ahead to stay, 63-62.

The Blazers stretched their lead to 16 in the fourth quarter before seeing the Sixers make a belated run. Wroten’s layup with 4:21 left cut the gap to 100-93, but Aldridge hit a free throw, then converted a three-point play.

After a basket by Sims, Matthews nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner, giving Portland a 107-95 lead with 2:48 remaining.

Philadelphia shot 50 percent from the floor and had a whopping 70 points in the paint, 24 more than Portland. The Sixers, however, missed all eight of their 3-point attempts, ending a string of 209 games in which they had connected at least once from the arc.

That streak, which dates back to Feb. 28, 2012, equaled the second-longest in franchise history.

The Blazers started sluggishly but surged into a 24-18 lead late in the first quarter behind Aldridge’s eight points, only to see the Sixers fashion a 12-5 spree highlighted by Carter-Williams offensive rebound and dunk.

Philadelphia, up 30-29 at that point, also scored six of the half?s last eight points, the last of those on Carter-Williams two free throws with 6.6 seconds left, to claim a 52-50 lead at the break.

NOTES: Sixers coach Brett Brown said before the game there is “no announcement to be made” about F Furkan Aldemir, who, on his Facebook page, confirmed a Sportando report from earlier in the day saying he had left his Turkish team to come to the NBA. The Sixers hold the rights to the 6-9 Aldemir, having acquired him in a 2013 trade with Houston. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick of Chicago in 2012 and averaged 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while playing 21 minutes a game in six appearances in Turkey. ... The Blazers began the night just 24th in the NBA in bench scoring (28.2 ppg), but two veterans, G Steve Blake and C Chris Kaman, have given “a lot of stability to the bench,” in the estimation of coach Terry Stotts. “I probably have five reserves in the game at once more often than I have in the previous two years,” Stotts said. “There’s a comfort level.” ... The Sixers recalled F JaKarr Sampson from Delaware of the NBA Development League. Sampson, who played nine games for the Sixers earlier this season, averaged 15 points and five rebounds in two games with the Sevens.