Matthews picks up slack as Blazers top Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wesley Matthews picked the right night to break out of a recent shooting slump.

On a night when leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge struggled mightily, Matthews erupted for a season-high 28 points with six 3-pointers and led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, extending their winning streak to nine straight.

Matthews finished 10 of 15 from the field with six of nine from 3-point range, two nights after going six of 16 in a win at Philadelphia on Monday. He also struggled through a three of 13 shooting performance in a win over Brooklyn last week.

“It felt good on my way to the arena,” Matthews said. “I just tried to stay confident during this little shooting drought that I’ve been in. It’s always easier when the team’s winning. I know it’s just a matter of time until that drought ends and I‘m back to being myself, and hopefully tonight was a step in that direction.”

Aldridge, who came into the game ninth in the NBA in scoring at 22.2, went 3 for 18 from the field and finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts was pleased to see Matthews step up.

“Wes came out in the second half and was making his threes, took advantage of some post-ups, his defense is a constant,” Stotts said. “LA obviously struggled, and to be able to have a game like this when LA’s struggling, it was great to see him step up offensively.”

The Blazers (12-3) followed a similar script to their 102-100 win over the Hornets on Nov. 11 in Portland, when they rallied from a 23-point second-half deficit. This time, they trailed by 13 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Hornets 60-41 in the second half and led by as many as 14 down the stretch.

Damian Lillard added 22 points and seven assists. Robin Lopez finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Kaman scored 12, and Nicolas Batum scored 10.

The Blazers shot just 42.4 percent from the field for the game, but hit 44.4 percent from 3-point range, 12 of 27. In addition to Matthews’ six, Lillard hit four.

“The three-ball is a big part of the NBA game,” Stotts said. “It’s a big part of our offense. When we can get quality threes, we’ve got enough good shooters that I love for us to shoot 40 percent as a team. But we have too many good shooters not to take them that we want to take them and shoot them with confidence.”

The Hornets (4-12) suffered their seventh straight loss. They have now lost nine of their last 10.

Brian Roberts came off the bench to score 24 points, and Al Jefferson finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson scored 15 each. Lance Stephenson continued his recent struggles and was benched for much of the second half, finishing four of 11 from the field for eight points.

The Hornets led 56-45 at halftime.

“Obviously we played a really good first half, then just started the third quarter with nothing and the game changed quickly,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “They’re rolling right now. They shot the ball well. We had 29 assists and only six turnovers against a team that’s the seventh-best defensive team in the league. But obviously their 3-point shooting hurt us.”

The Hornets lost by 21 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and Clifford thought this was a much better effort.

“Tonight we played better,” Clifford said. “We played harder and smarter. We played with organization and purpose. It’s going to start with playing the right way and doing the right things. I think the guys went out there and fought hard.”

NOTES: Hornets F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (stress reaction right foot) missed his eighth straight game and G Gary Neal (left shoulder sprain) was also missing. The Hornets also lost F Marvin Williams (strained shoulder) in the first half. ... The Blazers were without G C.J. McCollum (fractured right index finger). ... The Blazers are now 7-0 against Eastern Conference opponents, while the Hornets are just 1-8 against Western Conference foes. ... The Blazers had 21 assists on 39 field goals and are the only team in the NBA to have at least 20 assists in every game this season. ... Hornets G Jeffery Taylor continues to serve a 24-game suspension. ... The Hornets will close out this three-game home stand on Friday night against Golden State. ... The Blazers closed out a perfect 3-0 Eastern trip, with wins at Boston and Philadelphia previously. They will return home to face Memphis on Friday.