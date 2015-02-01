Bucks send Blazers to third loss in a row

MILWAUKEE -- Wesley Matthews didn’t need many words to sum up the Portland Trail Blazers’ three-game road trip, which ended Saturday night with a 95-88 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might suggest.

The Trail Blazers’ three-game losing streak matches a season high.

“This was a (expletive) trip,” Matthews said. “We’re in a tough stretch, we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do.”

The Trail Blazers couldn’t do much of anything against the Bucks. They shot a paltry 37 percent from the field and were 9 of 31 from 3-point range while giving up 14 points on 16 turnovers.

“We’ve lost games in different ways,” said Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, whose team has dropped eight of its last 10 games. “Tonight, we struggled to score. We shot below 40 percent most of the night; we didn’t shoot the 3 well; we missed free throws. ... You have to play a very good game if you’re going to shoot under 40 percent and win a game on the road.”

Matthews and guard Damian Lillard were Portland’s leading scorers with 19 points each. The duo combined for 12 points in the second quarter as the Trail Blazers erased a 12-point deficit and used a 17-2 run to tie the score with 29 seconds left in the half.

But Bucks point guard Brandon Knight stopped the Portland surge by converting a three-point play that put Milwaukee back ahead. After flirting with the lead early in the third quarter, Portland couldn’t stop stop Milwaukee, which posted its third consecutive victory.

“We had a nice stretch at the end of the quarter,” Stotts said. “We got active defensively and got our hands on a lot of balls, created some turnovers and got out in transition. ... It was difficult to sustain that, though, in the second half.”

Protecting the home court has been a problem for Milwaukee this season, especially recently. The Bucks came into the game having lost six of their last 10 at the Bradley Center.

But they were clicking early, hitting 11 of 21 shots from the field in the first quarter. They shot 45 percent for the game but got assists on 22 of 37 shots and connected on 8 of 21 3-pointers while going 13 of 14 from the free throw line.

“We didn’t end the first half right, but normally that would carry over to the second half,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “We were a little high with the turnovers (20), but we got over 20 assists and we had a great win at home against a very talented team.”

Milwaukee had four starters score in double figures, paced by 18 from forward Jared Dudley, who hit 7 of 11 shots from the field and hit three 3-pointers.

But the NBA’s top-scoring bench unit again came through big with 34 points.

Guard O.J. Mayo led that group, scoring 17 with three 3-pointers, and guard Jerryd Bayless added 11, including four during a 7-0 Bucks run to close out the third quarter and a 3-pointer with 9:15 to play that made it a 15-point game.

The Bucks led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

“Teams are going to make runs,” said Bucks center Kenyon Martin, who had four rebounds and a blocked shot in 16 minutes. “All you have to do is keep your head up and play the way we’ve been playing to get us the lead.”

NOTES: After going 10 games without scoring 100 points, the Bucks had surpassed that mark in three of their last four games before falling five points short Saturday. ... Milwaukee had shot 51 percent from the field in its last four games and entered play Saturday shooting 46.6 percent, the sixth-best mark in the league. The Bucks also were sixth in the league in fewest points allowed; they had held opponents to 97.2 per game before Saturday and lowered that by allowing just 85 points to Portland. ... Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard has averaged 20.4 points and 7.0 assists in five games against the Bucks. He has scored at least 20 points in three of the meetings. However, he had just 19 Saturday. ... Portland had won three in a row against Milwaukee before Saturday’s loss.... Bucks G O.J. Mayo finished with 17 points and a season-high seven rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.