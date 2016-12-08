Antetokounmpo's triple-double powers Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet again Wednesday night, recording his second triple-double of the season, but it was Jabari Parker who led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 27 points to rally Milwaukee past the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half for a 117-105 victory.

Parker scored 10 of his points in the third quarter, hitting 4 of 8 shots as the Bucks connected at a 61.1 percent clip and erased a seven-point halftime deficit with a barrage of 3-pointers.The Bucks went 3 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half but hit six in the third -- with two each from Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova -- and took a 72-70 lead with 4:22 left in the quarter.

Antetokounmpo only scored one point in the quarter, but grabbed three rebounds and dished out four assists. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

"Some would say it wasn't a pretty game for him," Kidd said. "But he's a winner and he helped his team find a way to win tonight by getting other guys involved. Being able to get a triple-double for us, I think his record is pretty good when he does that. He sets the tone for us, and again he set the tone for us today. Some would say his game, it wasn't pretty. But a win is a win. That is the maturity of a 22-year-old, that you can see a leader is growing right in front of us."

Milwaukee's bench played a big role, too, contributing 40 points, including 15 from Greg Monroe, 13 from Malcolm Brogdon and 12 from Michael Beasley, whose 3-pointer with 8:55 to play made it a 10-point game.

"It felt good to contribute but it felt even better to get the win," Beasley said.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 30 points, while CJ McCollum added 23. Allen Crabbe had 14 off the bench for Portland and hit a 3-pointer with a minute to play that cut the deficit to four.

However, a reverse hook by Dellavedova put the Bucks back up six, and Antetokounmpo and John Henson sank a pair of free throws each to close it out.

"The difference in the game was the third quarter," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "They shot the ball while we struggled on offense. They did a good job defensively disrupting us and converted some of our poor offense into offense for them. They made six 3s in the third quarter. That was the difference. We had a chance when we cut it to four but Dellavedova made some nice plays to kind of pull away at the end."

The Bucks finished 10 of 24 on 3-point attempts and shot 51.9 percent overall. They dominated Portland inside, outscoring the Blazers 54-30 in the paint.

"They're a long, athletic team," Stotts said. "They trap pick-and-rolls, they have a lot of length on the weak side, they deflected some passes and played the passing lanes well. Certainly, we could have handled it better but you have to credit their defense as well."

The Bucks, whose four-game winning streak was snapped Monday night against San Antonio, have won six of their last eight to improve to 11-9.

"We are rolling right now," Antetokounmpo said.

Portland shot 43.5 percent and made 17 of 40 3-pointers but gave up 21 points on 16 turnovers.

"I thought we had a good chance," Crabbe said. "We should have got the shot when Dellavedova hit that floater. It's frustrating, but we have to move on from it."

NOTES: Former NBA star Kevin Garnett attended Bucks practices Tuesday and Wednesday. He spent time working one-on-one with F Giannis Antetokounmpo. "He was the MVP of the league so for one year he was the best player," Antetokounmpo said. "For him coming and spending some time with us, it's a great feeling." ... Milwaukee's defense leads the league in opponents field goal percentage (42.7 percent) and 3-point percentage (31.1 percent) this season. ... Blazers F Al-Farouq Aminu reported no issues with his left calf after playing 17 minutes Monday against the Bulls and was available Wednesday, though his minutes were monitored, coach Terry Stotts said. Aminu missed the previous 13 games because of the injury. ... Stotts was an assistant for the Bucks under George Karl from 1998 to 2002 and the head coach from 2005 to 2007. ... The two teams split their season series a year ago.