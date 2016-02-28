Trail Blazers start new streak, beat Bulls

CHICAGO -- Instead of letting a tough loss become a losing streak, the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded on the road with a 103-95 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center.

After blowing a 21-point lead in a 119-105 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, which ended a six-game winning streak, the Trail Blazers began a season-high, six-game road trip on a good note.

“That was a tough loss for us [against Houston], and then coming on a tough trip, we bounced back,” said guard Damian Lillard, who scored a game-high 31 points. “We didn’t let it [carry] over. We didn’t come out here and not play well. We answered the call. We came out and got it done.”

Lillard was practically unstoppable in the first half, when he had 19 points and scored 15 of Portland’s 21 first-quarter points on six of 10 shooting from the floor. The bench rose up in the second, when the Trail Blazers outscored the Bulls 30-20 to lead 51-41 at halftime. Chicago made multiple comeback attempts, but never led in the second half.

Lillard was among four players who scored in double-figures for Portland, including Mason Plumlee (16 points), Allen Crabbe (11 points) and Gerald Henderson (13 points). Ed Davis had nine points, nine rebounds and five blocks, including a key block with 2:12 left in the fourth to protect a 98-92 lead.

Related Coverage Chicago Bulls - PlayerWatch

“Ed Davis played well,” Trail Blazers’ coach Terry Stotts said. “I thought his block at the end of the game may have been the play of the game. [Crabbe] also did a good job. Tonight, our bench was terrific.”

The Bulls (30-28), who played without starting guards Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, were swept in back-to-back games for the fifth time.

Chicago lost despite a triple-double by center Pau Gasol, who finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists. It was Gasol’s eighth career triple-double, but his first with Chicago, and the first time his team has lost when he has done it.

It was the Bulls’ first triple-double since center Joakim Noah had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists at the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 9, 2014.

Chicago got double-figure scoring from guard E‘Twuan Moore (19 points), forward Mike Dunleavy (13 points), reserve forward Doug McDermott (18 points) and rookie reserve forward Bobby Portis, who had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

McDermott has scored in double-figures in five straight games, which is a career high streak.

“He and [Gasol] have really developed a great chemistry,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Pau is such a great passer and Doug can cut and move. Having [Dunleavy] out there with Doug also helps him a lot.”

Led by Moore’s 15 points in the third on 7-of-8 shooting from the field, the Bulls cut a double-digit deficit to 79-73 starting the fourth.

Moore drilled a 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the third to pull Chicago within 71-68, and after an 8-2 spurt, McDermott hit a 3 from the corner with two seconds left.

In the fourth, the Bulls got within four points when McDermott was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 7:15 left. He hit all three free throws to make it 86-82, but the Trail Blazers fended off the comeback bid and never let the lead slip below six points the rest of the way.

McDermott wasn’t happy with the fact Portland hit 22-for-27 free throws compared to just 10 of 12 for Chicago.

“They outscored us at the [free-throw] line,” McDermott said. “That was really the game. We shared the ball, we rebounded well, and we did everything we wanted to do. We just game them a couple of fouls, tricky-tack fouls, and they got to the line more than us. That’s where the game was won for them.”

NOTES: Bulls PG Derrick Rose missed his third straight game with tendinitis in his right hamstring. ... The Bulls also played without F Nikola Mirotic, who has missed 14 games with appendicitis. ... Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said a recent MRI exam of SG Jimmy Butler’s sprained left knee looked good, but he still didn’t have a timetable for the return of the Bulls’ leading scorer. Butler has missed nine games with the injury. ... The Blazers began a six-game road trip, which is their longest of the season.