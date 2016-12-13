Griffin helps Clippers edge Blazers

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin scored 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out six assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Staples Center.

Chris Paul contributed 21 points and 14 assists, while J.J. Redick chipped in 19 points for Los Angeles (18-7). Jamal Crawford added 14 points off the bench.

CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers (12-14) with 25 points, and backcourt mate Damian Lillard collected 24 points and eight assists. Mason Plumlee had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fourth in a row. Reserves Evan Turner and Allen Crabbe scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Two foul shots by Paul pushed the Clippers' margin to 118-113 with 18 seconds remaining, but there was plenty of action in the game's final moments.

With 11.5 seconds left, tempers flared when Clippers center DeAndre Jordan and Turner had to be separated after Jordan fouled Lillard. Both players were ejected.

After Lillard made both free throws to cut the deficit to three, Wesley Johnson committed a turnover on the inbounds pass, giving Portland possession with 9.5 seconds left in a three-point game. Raymond Felton intentionally McCollum with 7.9 remaining. McCollum converted both foul shots to shorten the lead to 118-117.

McCollum, though, grabbed the jersey of Redick before the Clippers could inbound the ball, allowing Redick to get a foul shot and giving the Clippers the ball again. Redick made all three foul shots to put the Clippers up by four, but Lillard nailed a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left. However, the Clippers were able to run out the clock for the win.

The Blazers outscored the Clippers 33-18 in the second quarter for a 60-56 edge at the break.

The Blazers made 50.6 percent of their shots overall to 47.2 percent for the Clippers. On 3-pointers, the Blazers made 10 of 21 (47.6 percent) to 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) for the Clippers.

The contest featured 12 lead changes and 12 ties.

Forward Al-Farouq Aminu returned after missing the Blazers loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday due to a back contusion. Aminu, a former Clipper, finished with 10 points in 21 minutes.

NOTES: Clippers G Austin Rivers remains in the concussion protocol and his return is up in the air. Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said the player passed two tests but had more to complete. Austin Rivers was injured in the third quarter of Saturday's lopsided win over New Orleans when he took an elbow to the head from Pelicans F Terrence Jones. He will accompany the Clippers on their upcoming road trip. ... Clippers G Raymond Felton returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to a family matter. He scored 10 points Monday. ... F Ed Davis scored in double figures against the Clippers in his initial four games as a member of the Trail Blazers but was held scoreless in the previous two meetings. He finished with seven points Monday. ... Portland visits the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Los Angeles begins a three-game trip at the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.