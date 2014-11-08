Redick’s 30 power Clippers past Blazers

LOS ANGELES -- J.J. Redick found his stroke, helping the Los Angeles Clippers rally past the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Redick scored a season-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field and the Clippers shook off an uneven first half for a 106-102 victory over the Trail Blazers before a sellout crowd of 19,060 at Staples Center.

“I‘m a believer in the law of averages just kind of balancing out,” said Redick, who made just 13 of 45 shots from the field before Saturday’s game. “It’s frustrating to be in the middle of a shooting slump when shots aren’t going in, but I‘m a positive person. My glass is always half-full. I knew I’d make some shots.”

Forward Blake Griffin, who played despite a stomach virus, scored 23 points as the Clippers (4-2) rebounded from Wednesday’s blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors. Clippers point guard Chris Paul finished with 22 points and 11 assists.

Point guard Damian Lillard led Portland (3-3) with 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Center Robin Lopez scored 19 points and grabbed seven boards.

Lillard said the Clippers’ ability to execute down the stretch was the difference.

”We gave ourselves a chance in the end in a road game against a very good team, but just weren’t able to plug it up,“ said Lillard, who connected on 9 of 14 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point arc. ”We defended really well in the first half and we made a lot of good plays; shots were falling.

“In the second half, they kind of picked up their energy and they played a little more physical than they did in the first half. Shots started to fall for them.”

Los Angeles led by as many as nine points in the third quarter before Portland rallied. A 3-pointer and a layup by Lillard on consecutive possessions cut the Clippers’ lead to 102-100 with 1:10 remaining in the game.

Paul’s two free throws with 38.5 seconds left gave the Clippers a four-point lead. Lillard’s layup with 35.4 seconds left pulled Portland to two again, but forward Jamal Crawford hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining to clinch the win for Los Angeles.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers shook up his lineup, starting Crawford at forward instead of Matt Barnes. Crawford responded by scoring 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter.

“J.J. and Jamal were terrific,” Rivers said. “Jamal had his stretch then J.J. had his stretch.”

The Clippers also got a boost from center DeAndre Jordan, who finished with 14 rebounds, five steals and six points. Jordan also limited Aldridge to two points in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a good defender,” said Aldridge, who was 7 of 22 from the floor. “I made plays and I missed some shots. We both did our jobs at times, but I wouldn’t say he bothered me like that. I just missed shots. I was open a lot tonight, I just didn’t make shots.”

Portland, which led by as much as 14 points in the opening half, coasted to a 62-53 lead at the break behind Lopez’s 17 points. He hit all six of his shots from the field and was 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

After two free throws by Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 71-63 with 7:07 left in the third quarter, Crawford sparked a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers for a 77-71 advantage with 3:46 remaining.

Portland, though, closed with an 8-2 run to tie the score at 79 heading into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduced Gillian Zucker, the club’s new president of business operations, during a press conference before the game. Zucker joined the Clippers after spending nine years as president of the Auto Club Speedway in nearby Fontana, Calif. ... Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said his struggling team, which is coming off a lopsided loss to the Golden State Warriors, has not played with the “right energy” and pace so far. ... Portland took two of the three meetings last season. ... Forward Glen Davis made his season debut after missing five games with a strained right groin and did not score or get a rebound in nine minutes. ... Portland outrebounded Los Angeles 43-37, making it six games in a row the Clippers have come up short on the boards. ... The Blazers return home for two games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. ... The Clippers play the second game of their four-game homestand Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. They also host the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 15) and the Chicago Bulls (Nov. 17).