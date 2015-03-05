Batum, Blazers beat Clippers in OT

LOS ANGELES -- With All-Star point guard Damian Lillard having an awful shooting night, forward Nicolas Batum compensated by nailing some crucial shots to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Trail Blazers rallied late for a 98-93 overtime victory over the short-handed Clippers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Batum added 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and another one in the extra session that allowed the Trail Blazers (40-19) to win their fourth in a row and end a six-game losing streak at Staples.

“We found a way to make big plays when we needed to, especially at the end and in overtime,” said Batum, who shot 6-for-11 from the floor and converted four of eight from 3-point range.

Portland prevailed despite Lillard’s horrible performance on offense. Lillard finished with five points on 1-of-13 shooting, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. Lillard, though, led the Blazers with a career-high 18 rebounds.

“Down the stretch, we stayed the course,” said Lillard, who also had five turnovers and four assists. “It got rough, seemed like it was over almost, but we just kept fighting and found a way in overtime. I think (Batum) played big down the stretch to close the game out and to push it in overtime. If he hadn‘t, we would have lost the game.”

Point guard Chris Paul scored 36 points and had 12 assists to lead the Clippers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Shooting guard J.J. Redick had 26 points, but no other Clipper managed double figures. Center DeAndre Jordan pulled down 19 rebounds, the 10th consecutive game he has had at least 15 boards.

The undermanned Clippers (40-22) were again without All-Star forward Blake Griffin, who missed his 11th game since undergoing right elbow surgery. The Clippers also were without shooting guard Jamal Crawford (right calf contusion), and forward Matt Barnes (strained right hamstring) sat out his second straight contest.

“I’ve said this even when we have won games -- we need Blake. But without him, guys have to step up,” said Paul, who missed a runner at the horn to end regulation that would have won it for Los Angeles. Paul made 14 of 29 field-goal attempts, including two of six from behind the 3-point arc.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the defeat was a tough one.

“We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch,” Rivers said. “We gave up a couple of bad 3-pointers. That can never happen.”

Lillard hit his only field goal with 3:05 left in overtime to give Portland a 91-89 lead before Aldridge scored on an alley-oop for a four-point advantage with 2:03 remaining.

A pair of buckets by Paul tied the score at 93 before Aldridge slammed home an alley-oop pass from Batum for a two-point Portland lead with 59 seconds remaining. Batum buried at 3-point jumper with 21.1 seconds left to seal the win.

“Nick Batum either scored or assisted on the last 19 (points), which is incredible,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We’ve come back from a lot of double-digit deficits this year, and that was another one. I can’t say enough about how our guys keep competing, and we never think we’re out of it.”

The Trail Blazers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation. They cut the gap to 85-82 after a 3-point basket by guard Wes Matthews with 1:06 remaining. After the clubs exchanged baskets, Batum hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 87 with 26.1 seconds left.

Paul’s shot on a drive at the horn was no good, forcing overtime.

NOTES: Clippers F Blake Griffin could return for the team’s next game, a Sunday clash in Oakland against the rival Golden State Warriors, coach Doc Rivers said. ... Los Angeles F Jordan Hamilton, who started again for injured F Matt Barnes, has been a good addition offensively since signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 24, but he needs to improve defensively, Rivers said. ... Trail Blazers G Arron Afflalo is progressing well with each game since being acquired in a Feb. 19 trade with the Denver Nuggets, according to Portland coach Terry Stotts. “I think he’s feeling more comfortable at both ends of the court,” Stotts said. “I think he’s fitting in very well. I think he’s excited to be a part of a winning team and contributing.” ... The final regular-season meeting between the teams will be April 1 at Portland. ... The Blazers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.