Blazers’ foul strategy fails in loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Despite missing 22 free throws, DeAndre Jordan was more annoyed that he was late for dinner reservations.

“It’s just more practice,” the Los Angeles center said of misfiring at the line during the Clippers’ 102-87 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Staples Center.

Forward Blake Griffin had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers.

Jordan set a franchise record for foul shots, attempting 34 and making only 12. Jordan also tied Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA mark for the most misses in a game. Jordan finished with 18 points and a season-high 24 rebounds as the Clippers (10-8) won their third in a row. Guard J.J. Redick chipped in 14 points for Los Angeles.

“Obviously, (fouling Jordan), disrupted the flow,” said Griffin, who scored 15 of his points in the first half. “I don’t know exactly how much we were up when they started, but the great thing about it was that we were getting one point every time and we were stopping them on their end.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers had a mixed reaction to the foul strategy.

“I guess it does hurt the game, clearly,” Rivers said. “I‘m not in favor of changing the rule. Some days I am; today I was. It’s just a tough one.”

Forwards Maurice Harkless and Ed Davis came off the bench to score 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Portland (7-11). Guard CJ McCollum had 12 points, and center Mason Plumlee added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was a struggle for us to score all night,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “After being down, it was a really good second quarter, and we were able to create some offense. But we struggled on the offensive end the whole night. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and we had some turnovers at the end, and that was the main problem.”

After the Trail Blazers closed to within 77-70 on a bucket by forward Meyers Leonard, the Clippers answered with a 15-6 run for a 92-76 lead after a 3-pointer by Redick with 4:28 remaining.

Portland tried to rally by consistently hacking Jordan, who shot 18 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, making eight. However, the plan failed.

“I thought when (Jordan) missed them we would have the chance to go down and score, but we were not able to capitalize on it,” Stotts said.

The Trail Blazers lost point guard Damian Lillard less than two minutes into the third quarter due to abdominal pain. Lillard did not return.

Lillard believed his illness was connected with something he ate.

“Since the game started, I felt dead, had no energy and was weak,” said Lillard, who finished with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and no assists in 17 minutes. “I tried to play through it to see if I could get myself going. I had never felt like that, turning and running in different directions, I wasn’t comfortable.”

Clippers point guard Chris Paul also left the contest in the third quarter with a rib muscle strain. He didn’t return either, finishing with 10 points and six assists in 24 minutes. Rivers said Paul would be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Despite Paul’s exit, the Clippers took advantage of Lillard’s absence. A 3-pointer by guard Jamal Crawford, who scored 11 points, gave Los Angeles a 74-64 advantage heading into the final quarter. The Clippers outscored the Trail Blazers 25-15 in the third.

The Clippers led by as much as 15 in the first quarter before Portland launched a rally in the second. The Trail Blazers went on a 15-0 run midway in the second quarter to take a 38-35 lead after a jumper by Harkless.

A trey by McCollum with two seconds remaining tied the score at 49 at the break.

The Clippers outrebounded an opponent for the first time this season, edging Portland 55-54.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers on G/F Kobe Bryant’s retirement announcement: “I know I’d like to take something from him. The 2010 (NBA championship) ring,” joked Rivers, whose Boston Celtics lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals that season. ... Portland is 4-0 when G Damian Lillard and G CJ McCollum combine for 50 or more points. ... Los Angeles F Blake Griffin led the league in 2-point field goals heading into Monday’s game with 168 to 143 for Cleveland Cavaliers F LeBron James. ... The Clippers recalled G C.J. Wilcox and F Branden Dawson from the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League, but both were inactive. ... The Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, while the Clippers play the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on Wednesday. Clippers F Lance Stephenson will face his former club for the first time.