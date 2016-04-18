Griffin re-emerges as Clippers top Blazers in Game 1

LOS ANGELES -- No one really knew what to expect from Blake Griffin in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday night.

Griffin, though, was better than either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Portland Trail Blazers imagined.

Chris Paul scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds, leading Los Angeles to a 115-95 victory over Portland in the series opener at Staples Center.

However, it was the play of Griffin, who contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, that produced a crucial difference in the outcome.

“I thought it was the best he’s played since he came back from his injury,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts, referring to the 45 games Griffin missed with a quad ailment and a broken hand before playing five games to end the regular season. “He had a lot of bounce, got off to a good start in the first quarter.”

Said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, “He was great. Assertive, I love his energy. Yeah, I mean, like I said before the game, I’ve been surprised with him. His energy, his endurance. Today I thought was the first day that he had great timing as well, so that was good for us.”

DeAndre Jordan recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, while J.J. Redick chipped in 17 points for the Clippers, who blew the game open in the third quarter. Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers came off the bench to score 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Los Angeles, which beat Portland for the fourth consecutive meeting.

“I thought it was our offense and the way it worked,” said Griffin, who hit five of 10 shots from the floor and nine of 12 free throws. “We were being patient, and we got the shots that we wanted. We executed.”

Damian Lillard had 21 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, while Gerald Henderson finished with 16 points. CJ McCollum managed just nine points. Al-Farouq Aminu scored 10 points and collected 12 rebounds.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday at Staples Center.

Los Angeles increased its eight-point margin at the half into a double-digit advantage in the third quarter. Griffin’s dunk pushed the lead to 65-48, and the margin grew to as much as 21 before the Clippers carried an 81-66 edge into the final period.

The lead never dipped below 14 in the fourth quarter. The Blazers intentionally fouled Jordan, a 43 percent free-throw shooter during the regular season who converted eight of 18 attempts for the game, but that failed to generate a rally, either.

“They did a great job of defending our pick-and-rolls,” said Lillard, who managed 7-of-17 shooting and only 3-of-8 from 3-point range. He also committed four of Portland’s 12 turnovers. “Obviously, it was pretty heavy in their scout (report), and we knew that coming in. All season long they’ve given a lot of attention to my ball screen as well as CJ, and they did a good job.”

Paul scored eight of his 12 second-quarter points in the final 1:34 of the half as the Clippers closed on a 10-2 run and seized a 50-42 lead at the break.

The Clippers held the Trail Blazers to 35.4 percent shooting in the first half while hitting 50 percent of their shots. They also had the edge on foul shots, making 14 of 19 (73.7 percent) to only three of six (50 percent) for Portland.

Overall, the Clippers hit 53.8 percent of their shots to 39.8 for the Blazers. From the foul line, Los Angeles made 25 of 39 (64.1 percent) at the foul line to 19 of 26 (73.1 percent) for Portland.

“It’s a tough team over there,” Paul said. “They’re going to come back Game 2, making adjustments, but for us, it was good to get our first win at home.”

NOTES: Los Angeles PG Chris Paul owns a 10-3 overall record against Portland PG Damian Lillard. Lillard, the Blazers’ leading scorer at 25.1 points per game this season, averaged 16.5 points per game and 5.9 assists in the 12 contests before Sunday, while Paul scored 22.7 and handed out 11.3 assists per outing. “We trapped him a lot,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Lillard. “I think Terry (Stotts) did a pretty good job the last game of adjusting to the traps.” ... This is the first postseason meeting between the clubs. ... Los Angeles captured three of its four games against Portland during the regular season. ... The series shifts to Portland for Games 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on April 25.