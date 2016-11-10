Clippers roll past Blazers for 4th consecutive win

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers are playing as well as any NBA team right now.

Blake Griffin recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers ripped the Portland Trail Blazers 111-80 Wednesday night at Staples Center.

It was the largest margin of victory by the Clippers over the Trail Blazers.

Chris Paul scored 19 points and handed out seven assists as the Clippers (7-1) won their fourth in a row. DeAndre Jordan added 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Marreese Speights came off the bench to score 12 points and collect eight rebounds.

"Everybody's happy. We want to see each other excel and succeed out there, and it's cool to see because we have such a deep team this year, and everybody's here for one reason," Jordan said. "When everybody's on the same page like that, it's fun to play basketball that way."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, whose team leads the Western Conference, removed his starters with a little less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Shabazz Napier finished with 11 points to lead the Blazers. No Portland starter reached double figures. Damian Lillard, who missed nine of 10 shots, and CJ McCollum finished with eight points apiece. They combined to go 0 of 6 on 3-point attempts.

"We didn't make it hard on them at all offensively," said Lillard, who scored 38 points Tuesday in a 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns. "We did a lot of things wrong, and the score shows it. The way we came into this game and the fact that they've been kind of on a run and the way they've been beating up on teams, we didn't bring it. No excuses."

The Trail Blazers (5-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Portland has dropped eight of the past 10 regular-season meetings, including the last three, to the Clippers.

"Look, we got our butts kicked," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. "The Clippers played very well at both ends of the court. We had trouble scoring all night. It was a frustrating night."

Los Angeles, which entered the contest leading the NBA in points allowed at 89.4 per game, held an opponent under 100 points for the seventh consecutive game. The Trail Blazers are the only team to top the mark in a 114-106 loss to the Clippers in the opener on Oct. 27.

"When you play defense the way we have been, it's a lot of fun," said Griffin, who scored 14 points in the opening period. "We enjoy getting stops and look forward to getting stops. Guys are just flying around, and even if someone makes a mistake, there's another guy to cover up for them. When you are playing basketball like that, it's a blast."

Los Angeles, which led by as much as 48 points, held a 36-16 advantage after one quarter. The Clippers pushed the margin to 61-32 at the break.

It got worse for Portland in the third as the Los Angeles' lead ballooned to 93-50 at the end of the quarter.

The Clippers shot 46.7 percent to 30 percent for the Trail Blazers in the first half. Portland missed 10 consecutive 3-point attempts before finishing the half 1 of 13, while the Clippers converted 5 of 13 (38.5 percent).

Overall, the Clippers outshot the Blazers 43.7 percent to 35.2 percent. Los Angeles connected on 11 of 32 shots (34.4 percent) from long distance compared to 6 of 30 (20 percent) for Portland.

Los Angeles committed seven turnovers (leading to only two points) to 14 for Portland (setting up 17 points).

"I think our defense does a few things," Rivers said. "It breaks the spirit of the other team on defense because they begin to think about scoring, so we just need to keep getting better at it."

NOTES: Portland coach Terry Stotts offered a candid assessment of the election of Donald Trump as president. "I was very disappointed. I wholeheartedly agree with what Stan Van Gundy said," Stotts said. Van Gundy, coach of the Detroit Pistons, called Trump "brazenly racist and misogynistic" earlier Wednesday. "I hope the country works out. He certainly wouldn't have been my choice," Stotts added. ... Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said "change" comes by voting instead of protesting. "Don't get mad, go do something," Rivers said. "That's my thing right now. Go do something if you want change." ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan played his 600th game. ... Blazers G Damian Lillard scored more points (262) in the previous eight games than any player since Kobe Bryant had 264 during the 2009-10 season. ... Both clubs resume play Friday. The Blazers host the Sacramento Kings, while the Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.