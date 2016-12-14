Balanced Blazers blast Thunder 114-95

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers were coming off an excruciatingly tough, one-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who last played Sunday, were the more rested team.

Those roles seemed reversed as the Trail Blazers dominated the Thunder in a 114-95 victory Tuesday night at Moda Center.

"Your mind is a strong thing," said Portland point guard Damian Lillard, who scored 17 points and dished out nine assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the blowout win. "Our minds were right.

"Just because you're the rested team doesn't always mean you'll be the most ready team. Tonight, it was our urgency, our physicality, our will. We had a complete game."

Mason Plumlee scored 18 points to lead six Blazers scoring in double figures as Portland (13-14) snapped a four-game losing streak. CJ McCollum and Moe Harkless each added 15 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by 26 points early in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook collected 20 points, six rebounds and six assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter for the Thunder (15-10).

The Thunder shot only 37.9 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers.

"We didn't score," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. "And this was a game where we weren't as good as we've been defensively. You know, it happens."

The Blazers shot 53.8 percent from the field and won the battle of points in the paint (54-38) and fastbreak points (17-8).

"A very good effort," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "I was proud of the way we played. We had a very good game last night, but we didn't win. Tonight, we played well at both ends. It was important to get this win, especially at home.

"We have a lot of pros in the locker room. They rise to the challenge. They're very competitive. They were disappointed we lost (Monday night), but I've always felt our guys are pretty resilient."

Westbrook, who leads the NBA with 12 triple-doubles, was only 7 of 19 from the field as Portland's post players stayed near the basket with help defense.

"He's one of the faster players in the NBA," Plumlee said. "Last night, we were up on Chris Paul. Our coaches' decision to be back tonight was a good one. (Westbrook) brought it right in to us. We wanted to make him earn every bucket."

Added Lillard: "You prefer him to shoot pull-up threes off the dribble. We did a good job pursuing instead of just letting him go downhill. Our bigs protected the rim real well. We were active in there. We made him drop off passes. There were hands everywhere to the ball, bodies on bodies. Even when the ball was coming off the rim, we did the pushing tonight."

Oklahoma City got off to a 15-6 lead, but from there it was all Portland. The Blazers rallied to take a 32-31 advantage into the second quarter, then outscored the Thunder 16-5 to seize a 50-36 lead. The visitors closed the gap to 53-46 before the Blazers extended it again to 66-49 just before halftime.

Portland outscored Oklahoma City 36-21 in the second quarter and carried a 68-52 lead into intermission. Lillard scored 16 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with six assists, while Westbrook had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists at the break.

The Blazers used a 9-2 run to start to third quarter to go ahead 77-54, then increased the difference to 90-65 late in the quarter. Portland took a 92-71 lead at the third-quarter break and hiked it to 99-73 early in the final period.

NOTES: Oklahoma City G Victor Oladipo (wrist) did not play. The Thunder had used the same starting five in their first 24 games. They were the only remaining team to have used the same starting unit all season. ... The Blazers were without F Al-Farouq Aminu (back). ... Portland won a fifth consecutive home meeting with Oklahoma City. ... Portland G Damian Lillard, who was 1 of 5 from 3-point range, became the third NBA player with 900 treys in his first five seasons, joining Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. ... The Blazers (sixth, 109.6) and the Thunder (eighth, 106.7) were among the top-scoring teams in the league through Monday's games. ... Two Thunder assistants have ties to the Blazers. Maurice Cheeks was head coach from 2001-05. Mark Bryant played in Portland from 1988-95. ... The Thunder, who made 21 of 28 free throws, are 28th in the league at 71.2 percent this season. "There's no question, we have to get better in that area, especially at the rate we're getting fouled and getting to the line," Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said.