Rivers gets back in the flow with seven 3s in Clippers' win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers returned to action better than before he left.

Four days after sustaining a concussion and missing the next game, Rivers hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points on Wednesday night, leading the Clippers to a 113-108 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Rivers started just his second game this season, replacing injured Luc Mbah a Moute after he was cleared to play earlier in the day under the NBA's concussion protocol.

"Maybe we should get hit in the head more often. That was terrific," Clippers coach and Austin's father Doc Rivers said. "He was aggressive out there tonight."

The Clippers (19-7) won their third consecutive game, opening a three-game road trip that continues Friday in Miami.

Rivers was honored Tuesday with a jersey retirement ceremony at nearby Winter Park High School, which he led to back-to-back state championships. He had a larger than usual group in the stands cheering for him on Wednesday night.

"It's been an eventful past last four days," Austin Rivers said. "I feel fine. It would be good to have a game like this anywhere, but it was even more fun to do it here tonight. That made it a little special."

Center DeAndre Jordan scored 22 points -- also a season high -- and grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds. He made 12 of 18 free throws.

Blake Griffin had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers. Chris Paul finished with 14 points and a game-high 10 assists. J.J. Redick added 10 points.

The Clippers opened with a three-guard lineup that was tough to cover. They hit 13 of 25 shots from 3-point range and shot 50 percent (37 of 74) from the field.

"It worked offensively for us for sure," Doc Rivers said. "We spread the floor. That's exactly what we wanted. We had to turn the game into an offensive game. And that's what we did."

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with a career-high 33 points and made 13 of 21 shots from the field. Evan Fournier had 22 points, reserve Jeff Green scored 19, and Bismack Biyombo contributed six points with a team-high 12 rebounds.

The Clippers scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, including 3-pointers by Rivers and Marreese Speights, and opened a 97-87 lead they never lost. They closed the game by hitting five free throws, including three by Paul.

"We're doing the best we can, and it's not good enough right now," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "The smaller lineups are hurting us. We'll tip our hat to Austin. He's really improved. We weren't even sure coming in that he was going to play, but he hurt us tonight."

The score was tied going into the fourth quarter, although the Clippers never trailed in the third.

Jordan made 11 of 16 free throws in the quarter when the Magic intentionally fouled him repeatedly, hoping to capitalize on his typically poor free throw shooting. He came into the game shooting 52 percent.

Green, who had nine points in the third quarter, hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining in the quarter to tie it at 87.

The Clippers led 60-51 at halftime when Griffin scored 16 points and Rivers 14. The Clippers made it look easy, hitting 23 of 41 shots from the field (56.1 percent) in the first two quarters.

The Magic, who scored 131 points in a victory on Tuesday in Atlanta, provided little defensive resistance early in the game.

Gordon led everyone in the first half with 17 points, despite missing on three of his six free throws.

The Clippers led 36-27 early in second quarter when Rivers hit his third 3-pointer. The Magic led by as many as five points early in game, but it didn't last long.

NOTES: The Magic were without C Nikola Vucevic, who missed his third consecutive game with a sore lower back. ... The Magic purchased ownership of the Erie BayHawks, their NBA Development League team, and will relocate it next season to Lakeland, Fla., which is less than an hour from downtown Orlando. ... On Tuesday against Atlanta, Magic PG Elfrid Payton became one of only four players in NBA history with at least 26 points and 14 assists in a reserve role.