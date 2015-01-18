EditorsNote: Adds Clippers-Kings. WILL STAND

NBA game roundup: Grizzlies win slugfest vs. Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It was very nearly a perfect night for Memphis Grizzlies backup point guard Beno Udrih.

Starting his second straight game in place of injured Mike Conley, Udrih scored 17 points, including the key bucket with 8.7 seconds left, to help Memphis beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-98 on Saturday night in a battle of division-leading teams at FedExForum.

Udrih finished 7 of 7 from the field, and his 18-footer came after guard Damian Lillard had pulled the Trail Blazers within three at 99-96 by making a 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds left.

Forward Zach Randolph had 20 points and 15 rebounds and guard Courtney Lee and reserve forward Jeff Green added 17 points apiece for Memphis (29-11), which saw Portland rally from a 20-point hole in the third quarter behind Lillard (23 points, six assists), guard Wesley Matthews (25 points) and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (32 points, nine rebounds).

Clippers 117, Kings 108

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Forward Blake Griffin scored 30 points, and forward Matt Barnes finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles held on to beat shorthanded Sacramento at Sleep Train Arena.

Barnes scored 22 in the first half, and guard Jamal Crawford scored eight straight points during a quarter-opening 8-1 run to start the final period, and the Clippers won in Sacramento for the fourth straight time.

Crawford finished with 13 points, and helped the Clippers stretch an 83-78 lead at the end of three quarters to 102-90 early in the fourth quarter. The Kings got as close as 103-97 down the stretch but still lost for the third straight time and finished a six-game homestand at 2-4.

Warriors 131, Rockets106

HOUSTON -- Klay Thompson produced a brilliant two-way performance and Golden State turned a pair of runs into an easy win over Houston at Toyota Center.

Thompson scored 27 points and posted a career-high five blocked shots while effectively shutting down the league’s leading scorer, Rockets guard James Harden. While the Warriors opened a 22-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Harden scored only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting. Harden finished with 12 points, 15 off his average.

Warriors guard Steph Curry added 27 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds while forwards David Lee and Marreese Speights added 18 and 15 points off the bench. Golden State improved to 3-0 against Houston with the season series finale set for Wednesday in Oakland.

Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 105

DENVER -- Rookie forward Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Minnesota beat Denver Saturday night.

Forward Thaddeus Young had 22 and forward Robbie Hummel had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has won two of its last three following a 15-game losing streak. Both of the wins have come on the road.

Pistons 107, 76ers 89

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Kyle Singler fired in a career-high six 3-pointers and Detroit continued its hot streak with a thumping of Philadelphia Saturday night at The Palace.

Singler, Detroit’s starting small forward, finished with a game-high 20 points. His previous high of five 3-pointers was set against Memphis on Nov. 15.

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tossed in 17 points and reserve forward Anthony Tolliver contributed a season-high 16 points and six rebounds for the Pistons (16-25), who never trailed while winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

Hornets 80, Pacers 71

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard Gerald Henderson scored 20 points and injury-riddled Charlotte rallied for an overtime victory over.

The Hornets trailed most of the night, but forced overtime and then scored the first 10 points of the extra session to take control. They held the Pacers scoreless on their first eight possessions of the overtime, and wound up outscoring the Pacers 12-3 in the extra session.

It was a struggle offensively for both teams throughout the game. The Hornets shot just 30.7 percent from the field, while the Pacers committed 20 turnovers and shot just 35.7 from the field.

Hawks 107, Bulls 99

CHICAGO -- Atlanta matched its second-longest winning streak in franchise history Saturday night by beating Chicago at the United Center for their 12th straight victory.

Former Bulls guard Kyle Korver hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line and scored 24 points to lead four Hawks in double figures.

Center Al Horford scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, guard Jeff Teague scored 17 points and had 11 assists, and guard Paul Millsap finished with 16 points for Atlanta (33-8), which never trailed.

Wizards 99, Nets 90

NEW YORK -- Forward Nene scored 20 points and Washington made enough plays down the stretch to beat Brooklyn.

Guard Bradley Beal added 17 points while point guard John Wall contributed 11 as the Wizards shot 51.9 percent and reached the halfway mark of the season with a 28-13 record. Former Nets forward Kris Humphries added 13 off the bench and forward Marcin Gortat collected 10 and 16 rebounds.

Guard Jarrett Jack had his second straight 20-point night, leading Brooklyn with 16 of his 22 after halftime. Forward Joe Johnson and reserve center Brook Lopez added 15 apiece but were a combined 11-of-30 as the Nets reached the halfway point at 16-24 with losses in seven of their last eight games.