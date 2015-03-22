Conley boosts Grizzlies past Blazers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- For four games, the official box score listed Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley as “inactive” because of a right ankle sprain. It was the truth, but maybe not the whole truth.

“People thought I was sitting out for the ankle, but I was sitting out for a lot of things,” Conley said after delivering 21 points and nine assists Saturday night as the Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 97-86 at FedExForum to sweep the season series.

“The rest really helped.”

Conley had missed two other games back in January because of a sprained ankle and another because of a sprained wrist. Many nights, he played at less than full strength. On Saturday night, he hit the first basket of the game and took off from there.

“My body feels good and it’s starting to show,” Conley said. “I was able to be more explosive.”

As was the Memphis offense. Forward Jeff Green scored 23 points and the Grizzlies, not known for their 3-point shooting, shot 61.1 percent from deep (11 of 18). Green was 5 of 7 and Conley went 3 of 5.

“They made a good amount of 3s for them,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

The 11 3-pointers tied the Grizzlies’ season high. Memphis (49-21) is now 18-0 when making as many or more 3-pointers than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers (44-24) dropped their fourth straight game after losses at Washington, Miami and Orlando.

Point guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 27 points and had seven assists. But forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 16 points in the first half and had five rebounds, did not play in the second half because of a left hand injury.

Blazers forward Nicolas Batum, who went scoreless in 15 first-half minutes, did not play after halftime because of lower back pain.

Aldridge said he injured the hand in the first quarter as Tony Allen (10 points, 10 rebounds) made one of his six steals. Aldridge tried icing it and returned in the second quarter but couldn’t really use the hand effectively. An X-ray was negative.

“I was disappointed I had to leave the game,” Aldridge said. “But it’s part of the sport. They said it wasn’t broke, so that’s good. I’ll try to get back as soon as possible; I‘m not going to rush it.”

Almost as painful: The road trip ended with four losses in five games.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Aldridge said. “It started out (with a win) but then just got worse and worse. Hopefully, it will build character. We’re all competitive and want to win so hopefully this makes us stronger headed into the playoffs.”

Despite the hot 3-point shooting, Memphis was just 37 of 89 from the field for 41.6 percent.

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists but was just 4 of 15 from the field. Power forward Zach Randolph scored 17 points but was just 8 of 20 from the floor. Naturally, he made the only 3-pointer he attempted.

Memphis opened an 18-point lead in the third quarter and carried a 77-62 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Blazers were within seven points as late as 4:49 left in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from forward Dorell Wright (10 points, six rebounds).

The Blazers shot 43.4 percent from the floor (33 of 76). Guard CJ McCollum had 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Grizzlies had lost four of their last seven before winning at Dallas on Friday night and then at home to the Blazers.

“It was a good two-game sweep,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, who then went on to cite the plus-minus for each of his starters.

“Plus-15 for Jeff Green, plus-24 for Zach Randolph, plus-26 for Marc Gasol, plus-27 for Tony Allen and plus-32 for Mike Conley,” Joerger said. “That’s a tremendous number.”

NOTES: Swingman and defensive force Tony Allen returned to the Grizzlies’ starting lineup in their victory at Dallas on Friday night, with F Jeff Green coming off the bench. Memphis is 18-5 this season when Allen starts with PG Mike Conley, SG Courtney Lee, PF Zach Randolph and C Marc Gasol. That combination was altered Saturday, however, because Lee was out because of a right hand sprain. G Russ Smith was activated. ... Portland entered Saturday’s game on a three-game skid and was sitting in the fourth spot in the Western Conference. “I don’t know if there’s a team in the West that’s concerned about seeding right now,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “As tight as it is, everybody’s trying to get wins where they can get them.” ... Grizzlies G/F Vince Carter hit 7 of 13 3-point shots in the last two games but is shooting only 29.6 percent from deep this season.