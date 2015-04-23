Guards help Grizzlies to 2-0 series lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- All season, the Memphis Grizzlies have urged shooting guard Courtney Lee to live up to his position’s name -- to be more aggressive, especially from 3-point range.

When Lee passed up an open 3-pointer in the first half on Wednesday night at the FedExForum in front of the Grizzlies’ bench, he heard about it.

“We were shouting at him, ‘That’s what you’re here for, baby,'” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said.

Lee said, “The whole team was yelling at me, ‘You gotta take that shot. Even if I miss it, I gotta take it. But I didn’t pass up another one.”

Lee and point guard Mike Conley each scored 18 points as the Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 97-82 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Lee finished 8 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 3 from long range. Conley had six assists and also went 2 of 3 from behind the arc.

From Game 1 to Game 2, the Trail Blazers cut Marc Gasol’s and Zach Randolph’s production in half. But the end result was the same.

The Trail Blazers, who lost Game 1 by 14 points, were never closer than nine points in the fourth quarter. Memphis swept the regular-season series 4-0.

There also has been a common thread, given that the Grizzlies hit 8 of 16 3-pointer in Game 2. So when a reporter mentioned to Blazers coach Terry Stotts that the Grizzlies’ reputation isn’t as a 3-point shooting team, he said, “Tell me about it. They shot over 50 percent against us from 3 during the regular season. They average about five makes a game and they made eight tonight.”

Portland point guard Damian Lillard (18 points) said the Grizzlies’ made 3-pointers came in all stripes: uncontested, contested, and contested late.

“We know they’re not a high-volume 3-point shooting team,” Lillard said. “We kind of lived with that and it came back to bite us.”

Besides Lee’s and Conley’s 3-pointers, guard Vince Carter hit 3 of 5 off the bench for nine points and forward Jeff Green (nine points) chipped in a 3-pointer.

Meanwhile, Gasol finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Randolph had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Their presence created opportunities on the perimeter.

“The big fellas draw attention, so you just gotta get to your spots,” Lee said.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge led the Trail Blazers with 24 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocks and two steals. Portland finished with just 11 assists to 14 turnovers, which led to 16 Memphis points.

The Blazers’ frustration in general, and Aldridge’s in particular, was evident late in the third quarter as he attempted to post up Randolph, who had just scored over Aldridge at the other end of the court. Randolph held his position and then teammates helped swarm Aldridge, resulting in a shot clock violation.

“We had guys flying all over the place and helping each other,” Joerger said.

The Grizzlies were up 73-60 going into the fourth quarter and the Blazers never made a serious charge.

Memphis shot 42.7 percent from the field (38 of 89) and Portland shot 39 percent (30 of 77). The Grizzlies outscored the Blazers 29-12 on second-chance points.

Reserve Memphis point guard Beno Udrih was in the middle of an 11-0 second-quarter run as he scored six straight points and finished with 10 after scoring 20 in Game 1.

After going 5 of 21 from the floor in Game 1, Lillard was 5 of 16 in Game 2 with one assist.

“They’re doing a great job taking away my options,” Lillard said.

Aldridge took some hope from Game 2.

“We had some positive moments,” he said. “Now we are going home and our city is next-level fans. I think everybody will play better at the house.”

NOTES: Portland coach Terry Stotts was hoping to get G Arron Afflalo back for Game 2 on Wednesday night. Instead, Afflalo (right shoulder strain) will not play again and reserve C Chris Kaman is out after turning his left ankle in Tuesday’s practice. Afflalo shot 40 percent from 3-point range since coming over from Denver in February, and if the shoulder bothers his shooting motion, it compromises Afflalo as an offensive weapon. “It’s what he does, part of what he does,” Stotts said. ... The Grizzlies led by as many as 29 points in Game 1 before defeating the Blazers 100-86. Memphis had limped to the regular-season finish line, watching its seed fall from 2 to 5. But the Grizzlies had a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. “They were fired up to get a reset on the season,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “It was a fresh start.”