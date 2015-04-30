Grizzlies close out Blazers, earn date with Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In Game 4 at Portland, the Memphis Grizzlies held a 10-point lead with less than nine minutes to go. They were that close to a first-round sweep of the Trail Blazers in a first-round Western Conference playoff series before Portland rallied to force Game 5.

“We let a wonderful opportunity slip by,” Grizzlies veteran swingman Vince Carter said.

In Game 6, however, the Trail Blazers never led in the second half. Still, they wouldn’t go quietly. The score was tied 72-72 with nine minutes to play. A short time later, Memphis went on a 13-3 run to go up 10, and the Grizzlies hung on for a series-clinching, 99-93 victory Wednesday at FedExForum.

“We got stops,” said Grizzlies forward Jeff Green, who scored five of his 10 points in the fourth-quarter run, and more important, helped slow down CJ McCollum. The Portland reserve guard had a career night with 33 points that included 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and 16 points in the third quarter.

“CJ was terrific,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He and Meyers (Leonard) both, in these last two games, showed what they can do.”

Leonard, a reserve forward, scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, but nothing the Trail Blazers did was enough to overcome the Grizzlies’ trademark work in the paint.

Memphis center Marc Gasol scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and power forward Zach Randolph finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

“Marc, Zach, they pounded it,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said.

The fifth-seeded Grizzlies will meet the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday afternoon in Oakland, Calif.

Memphis played the last two games of the first-round series without point guard Mike Conley, who sustained facial fractures near his left eye during Game 3 and underwent surgery.

Conley’s absence changed the Blazers’ strategy.

“We went under pick-and-rolls a lot more,” Stotts said. “Mike is such a threat. You really can’t go under him.”

Leading by seven at halftime, the Grizzlies opened the second half with a 6-0 run. Portland came back as McCollum heated up four 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Memphis led just 68-66 going into the final frame.

“Just trying to be aggressive,” McCollum said. “Obviously, facing elimination, you want to leave it all out there on the court. Once I saw the ball go in a couple of times, I was comfortable shooting some threes and trying to change the game.”

The score was 76-75 Grizzlies with 7:28 to go, but Memphis went on a 9-0 run to go up by 10 on a jump shot by Randolph with 3:27 left.

Memphis guard Courtney Lee scored 20 points, and swingman Tony Allen contributed eight points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks. Carter chipped in nine points and five rebounds.

“Everybody has to do everything,” Carter said. “That’s what it takes for a closeout game.”

The Blazers didn’t get enough from their All-Stars in Game 5.

Point guard Damian Lillard shot 1-for-8 from 3-point range and 8-for-19 overall while committing six turnovers and scoring 22 points. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge went 5-for-18 while scoring just 14 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds in what could have been his last game as a Blazer; he will be a free agent this summer.

The Trail Blazers shot 40.2 percent (33-for-82) from the floor, while Memphis shot 41.6 percent (37-for-89). The Grizzlies were just 1-for-14 (7.1 percent) from 3-point range, but they dominated the boards 56-38. Portland hit 13 of 33 3-point tries (39.4 percent).

The Grizzlies, without Conley, will be heavy underdogs against the Warriors -- at least according to the talking heads on television.

“We don’t pay attention to them,” Lee said. “It’s their job to talk about us. We don’t talk about them.”

NOTES: Memphis PG Mike Conley, who had surgery to repair a facial fracture near his left eye, was out for Games 4 and 5, and the timetable for his return is an open question. Nick Calathes again replaced him in the lineup, and he finished with six points and four assists. ... Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard scored a series-high 32 points in Game 4, and Portland coach Terry Stotts believed improved shooting and Conley’s absence were both factors. “He didn’t shoot the ball well the first two games,” Stotts said. “That was a little bit of an aberration. I do think things have kind of come back to the norm.” ... According to data from SportVU, Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge scored eight points and had four offensive rebounds in the head-to-head matchup with Memphis F Zach Randolph in 7:39 of time in Game 4, but Aldridge shot just 3-for-11 from the floor with 16 touches when facing Randolph.