McCollum explodes as Trail Blazers outlast Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Portland shooting guard C.J. McCollum tied his career high with 37 points and scored 16 of those points in the fourth quarter. And while he didn't say the basket looked bigger, maybe it looked brighter.

"I love this place," McCollum said of FedExForum, where the Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 100-94 Sunday afternoon. "Good lighting."

Good lighting and great shooting, it turns out. McCollum went 13 of 23 overall, 6 of 12 from behind yhe arc. He scored 10 of the Blazers' last 11 points in the game.

"He's cold-blooded," said Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons, who was merely cold in his Memphis debut as he scored 0 points and went 0 of 8 from the floor and 0 from 3 from deep.

Although Memphis led by four at halftime and got up 61-51 with 9:17 left in the third quarter on, of all things, a Tony Allen 3-pointer, Portland (4-3) worked its way back with its defense.

"They made a run and we kept our composure," said point guard Damian Lillard, who finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. "We kept guarding. We were proactive, locked in on the scouting report."

The Grizzlies (3-4) were not so locked in, according to Memphis coach David Fizdale.

"We're going under on pick-and- rolls on two of the greatest shooters in the NBA," he said of McCollum and Lillard. "That tells you right there our brains were gone."

In total, there were 13 lead changes and 12 ties in the game. Neither team led by more than 10 points.

The score was tied 86-86 when forward Maurice Harkless (18 points, seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter that kicked off a 9-0 Portland run. Memphis quickly cut the lead to three, 95-92, with a 6-0 run of its own.

But McCollum was too much. He answered with his third straight three to hike the lead to 98- 92 and the Grizzlies never made it a one-possession game again.

Center Marc Gasol was one of five Grizzlies in double figures and led with 21 points. Point guard Mike Conley finished with 16 points and seven assists. Zach Randolph had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Vince Carter scored 11 points with five rebounds. Allen chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Parsons, who was playing for the first time after recovering from offseason knee surgery, was limited to about five minutes per quarter.

"Pretty much the only good news I got is the knee feels fine," he said, adding that the game felt "fast" after not playing in seven months. "It wasn't pretty. That's not how you want to come out here and play for the first time."

Portland coach Terry Stotts had no problem with McCollum putting up 23 shots in the game.

"We needed him," Stotts said. "He took them in rhythm. He got within the context of the flow of the game. We ran some pick-and- rolls and off-the- ball plays that freed him up a little bit."

Portland shot 45.1 percent from the floor and finished 14 of 33 from 3-point range for 42.4 percent. Memphis shot 38.3 percent from the field and made 6 of 26 from deep for 23.1 percent.

Lillard hurt his left thumb during the game and rolled an ankle, but played 33 minutes and had no intention of sitting down.

"It's gonna take more than that to keep me out of the game," Lillard said.

NOTES: F Chandler Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis in the offseason, was in Sunday's starting lineup for his season debut. Parsons was working his way back from offseason knee surgery. In five seasons with Houston and Dallas, Parsons has averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. ... Portland PG Damian Lillard came into Sunday's game averaging 34.2 points, second in the NBA. ... The Trail Blazers entered Sunday's contest having won just four of the previous 15 meetings with the Grizzlies, dating to the start of the 2012-13 season. Memphis defeated the Trail Blazers 4-1 in the first round of the 2014-15 playoffs. ... Portland's victory over Dallas on Nov. 4 was the 300th career win for Terry Stotts as a head coach.